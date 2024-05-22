Media release
Bussnang, 22 May 2024
General Meeting approves all proposals and decides on a dividend of CHF 0.90
At this year's General Meeting of Stadler Rail AG, the shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of CHF 0.90 and all other proposals of the Board of Directors. Danijela Karelse and Niko Warbanoff were newly elected to the Board of Directors. The shareholders also re-elected Peter Spuhler as Chairman of the Board of Directors and confirmed the reappointment of all the other members of the Board of Directors standing for election.
1,433 shareholders attended the 33rd Ordinary General Meeting of Stadler Rail AG at the Swiss Life Arena in Zurich-Altstetten. They represented 68.52 percent of the total of 100,000,000 shares.
The annual report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year were approved. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the proposed appropriation of profits of CHF 358,099,686 and decided to pay a dividend of CHF 0.90 per registered share (gross). The dividend for the 2023 financial year will be paid out on 28 May 2024.
The shareholders also granted the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board. Peter Spuhler was re-elected Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Danijela Karelse and Niko Warbanoff were newly elected to the Board of Directors. Stadler is thus initiating a generational change on the Board of Directors, thereby increasing the Board of Directors from eight to ten members in the short term. This will facilitate an orderly transition and ensure the transfer of knowledge and experience. The aim is for the Board of Directors to consist of a maximum of eight members again in the medium term.
In addition to Peter Spuhler, all other members of the Board of Directors standing for election were re-elected for the period until the next General Meeting. The Board of Directors of Stadler Rail AG consists of Peter Spuhler, Hans-Peter Schwald, Prof. Dr. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, Barbara Egger-Jenzer, Dr. Christoph Franz, Danijela Karelse, Wojciech Kostrzewa, Doris Leuthard,
Kurt Rüegg and Niko Warbanoff. The positions of the members of the Compensation Committee
were also confirmed.
Furthermore, the General Meeting approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of
Directors and of the Group Executive Board for 2025, and re-elected the independent proxy and
the auditors for another year. In a non-binding advisory vote, the shareholders also approved the report on non-financial matters for the 2023 financial year and the 2023 Remuneration Report.
The next Ordinary General Meeting of Stadler Rail AG is expected to take place on 7 May 2025.
About Stadler
Stadler has been building trains for over 80 years. The provider of mobility solutions in rail vehicle construction, service and signalling technology has its headquarters in Bussnang, eastern Switzerland. It has a workforce of over 14,000 based in various production and engineering locations as well as more than 80 service locations. The company is conscious of its social responsibility for sustainable mobility and therefore stands for innovative, sustainable and durable quality products. The product range in the field of mainline railways and city transport includes high-speed trains, intercity trains, regional and suburban trains, metros, tramways and trams. Stadler also manufactures main-line locomotives, shunting locomotives and passenger carriages. It is the world's leading manufacturer in the rack-and-pinion rail vehicle industry.
