Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Stadler Rail AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRAIL   CH0002178181

STADLER RAIL AG

(SRAIL)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:46 2023-03-14 pm EDT
35.44 CHF   +2.84%
01:50aStadler Rail : Presentation Full Year Results 2022
PU
01:50aStadler Rail : Presentation Full Year Results 2022
PU
03/09Stadler Rail to Deliver 17 Trains to Norwegian State-owned Rail Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stadler Rail : Presentation Full Year Results 2022

03/15/2023 | 01:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS

STADLER RAIL

Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman, Markus Bernsteiner, Group CEO, Raphael Widmer, Group CFO 15 March 2023

REPRESENTING STADLER TODAY

Peter Spuhler

Markus Bernsteiner

Raphael Widmer

Executive Chairman

Group CEO

Group CFO

Stadler full-year results 2022 | © Stadler | 15 March 2023

2

AGENDA

1

Highlights 2022

2

2022 financial results

3

Summary and outlook

4

Q&A

Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman

Raphael Widmer, Group CFO

Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman Markus Bernsteiner, Group CEO

Stadler full-year results 2022 | © Stadler | 15 March 2023

3

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

  • Superior value proposition confirmed by customers with a strong order intake of CHF 8.6bn at a book-to-bill ratio of over 2x, driven by large orders from ÖBB, SBB, and VDV
  • Order backlog increases by 23% to CHF 22.0bn
  • EBIT margin of 5.5% (2021: 6.2%) - excluding negative currency effect of c. 1.5 percentage points, EBIT margin would have reached c. 7%
  • Unique operational flexibility allowed to efficiently mitigate supply chain disruptions
  • No delays in deliveries despite challenging supply chain situation. Net revenue up 3% year-on- year to CHF 3.8bn, including negative currency effects of c. CHF 140m (-4%)
  • Currency effects, inflation with rising prices for salaries and materials, disruptions in the supply chain and geopolitical situation impact the 2022 results
  • Stable dividend proposed based on strong operational performance
  1. Change year-on-year

Order intake

CHF 8.6bn +54%(1)

Order backlog

CHF 22.0bn +23%(1)

Net revenues

CHF 3.8bn +3%(1)

EBIT margin

5.5%

-0.7pp(1)

EBIT margin excluding FX

~7%

Stadler full-year results 2022 | © Stadler | 15 March 2023

5

Disclaimer

Stadler Rail AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 05:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STADLER RAIL AG
01:50aStadler Rail : Presentation Full Year Results 2022
PU
01:50aStadler Rail : Presentation Full Year Results 2022
PU
03/09Stadler Rail to Deliver 17 Trains to Norwegian State-owned Rail Company
MT
03/08Contract Signature : Stadler is to supply new long-distance trains to Norway
PU
03/08Contract Signature : Stadler is to supply new long-distance trains to Norway
PU
03/03Stadler Rail : 2023/03/02 Stadler to supply the new trams in Alicante and Valencia
PU
02/16Switzerland's Stadler Rail to Build Battery-powered Passenger Train in US
MT
02/15Sustainable Rail Transport : Stadler brings battery trains to the USA
PU
2022Stadler Rail Signs First Tram Delivery Deal in the Netherlands
MT
2022Stadler Rail : is to deliver trams to the Netherlands for the first time
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STADLER RAIL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 833 M 4 187 M 4 187 M
Net income 2022 110 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2022 329 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 3 543 M 3 869 M 3 869 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 12 159
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart STADLER RAIL AG
Duration : Period :
Stadler Rail AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STADLER RAIL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 35,44 CHF
Average target price 35,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Christoph Spuhler Executive Chairman
Markus Bernsteiner Group Chief Executive Officer
Raphael Herbert Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Schwald Member-Supervisory Board
Kurt Rüegg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STADLER RAIL AG8.05%3 869
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED19.57%23 932
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.97%18 176
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-15.32%2 011
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.17%1 891
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.-0.57%967