Stadler Rail : Presentation Full Year Results 2022
FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS
STADLER RAIL
Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman, Markus Bernsteiner, Group CEO, Raphael Widmer, Group CFO 15 March 2023
REPRESENTING STADLER TODAY
Peter Spuhler
Markus Bernsteiner
Raphael Widmer
Executive Chairman
Group CEO
Group CFO
2
AGENDA
1
Highlights 2022
2
2022 financial results
3
Summary and outlook
4
Q&A
Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman
Raphael Widmer, Group CFO
Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman Markus Bernsteiner, Group CEO
3
Peter Spuhler, Executive Chairman
HIGHLIGHTS 2022
Superior value proposition confirmed by customers with a strong order intake of CHF 8.6bn at a book-to-bill ratio of over 2x, driven by large orders from ÖBB, SBB, and VDV
Order backlog increases by 23% to CHF 22.0bn
-
EBIT margin of 5.5% (2021: 6.2%) - excluding negative currency effect of c. 1.5 percentage points, EBIT margin would have reached c. 7%
Unique operational flexibility allowed to efficiently mitigate supply chain disruptions
-
No delays in deliveries despite challenging supply chain situation. Net revenue up 3% year-on- year to CHF 3.8bn, including negative currency effects of c. CHF 140m (-4%)
Currency effects, inflation with rising prices for salaries and materials, disruptions in the supply chain and geopolitical situation impact the 2022 results
Stable dividend proposed based on strong operational performance
Change year-on-year
Order intake
CHF 8.6bn +54%(1)
Order backlog
CHF 22.0bn +23%(1)
Net revenues
CHF 3.8bn +3%(1)
EBIT margin
5.5%
-0.7pp(1)
EBIT margin excluding FX
~7%
5
Disclaimer
Stadler Rail AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 05:49:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|All news about STADLER RAIL AG
|Analyst Recommendations on STADLER RAIL AG
|Sales 2022
3 833 M
4 187 M
4 187 M
|Net income 2022
110 M
120 M
120 M
|Net Debt 2022
329 M
359 M
359 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|28,6x
|Yield 2022
|2,45%
|Capitalization
3 543 M
3 869 M
3 869 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,01x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,91x
|Nbr of Employees
|12 159
|Free-Float
|54,0%
