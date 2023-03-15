Stadler Rail : Presentation Full Year Results 2022

HIGHLIGHTS 2022

Superior value proposition confirmed by customers with a strong order intake of CHF 8.6bn at a book-to-bill ratio of over 2x, driven by large orders from ÖBB, SBB, and VDV

Order backlog increases by 23% to CHF 22.0bn

EBIT margin of 5.5% (2021: 6.2%) - excluding negative currency effect of c. 1.5 percentage points, EBIT margin would have reached c. 7%

Unique operational flexibility allowed to efficiently mitigate supply chain disruptions

No delays in deliveries despite challenging supply chain situation. Net revenue up 3% year-on- year to CHF 3.8bn, including negative currency effects of c. CHF 140m (-4%)

Currency effects, inflation with rising prices for salaries and materials, disruptions in the supply chain and geopolitical situation impact the 2022 results