13.03.2024

Markus Bernsteiner, Raphael Widmer

Full-Year 2023 Results

Representing

Stadler today

Markus Bernsteiner

Group CEO

Raphael

Widmer

Group CFO

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

2

AGENDA

01

02

03

04

Introduction/highlights 2023

Markus Bernsteiner, Group CEO

2023 financial results

Raphael Widmer, Group CFO

Summary and outlook

Markus Bernsteiner, Group CEO

Q&A

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

3

01

Introduction / highlights 2023

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

4

Stadler at a glance

Activities worldwide

14,000

75

FTEs worldwide

nationalities

8

8

5

80+

production

component

engineering

service

locations

plants

locations

locations

Orders

~12,000

~500

>2,500

vehicles sold in 47

vehicles leave our plants

FLIRT vehicles sold

countries since the

every year

founding of Stadler

~180

~270

vehicles with alternative

customers worldwide

drive systems sold

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

5

Segment overview

Rolling Stock

Service & Components

Signalling

No. 2 in Europe for passenger trains

17% average annual sales growth

Independence from suppliers

Driver of innovation for alternative

(CAGR) since 2016

(competitors)

Growing installed base

Stadler as a system provider

drive systems

75% of order backlog1

24% of order backlog1

1% of order backlog1

85% of net revenue1

13% of net revenue1

2% of net revenue1

  1. Third parties

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

6

2023

Key figures

Order Intake | CHF 6.8bn

Again exceeding our strategic ambition of 1.5x book-to-bill

Order Backlog | CHF 24.4bn

Increases by 11% versus year-end 2022

Net revenues | CHF 3.6bn

CHF 3.7bn before negative FX effects of c. 2%, 4% decline year on year incl. FX

EBIT margin | 5.1%

Including negative FX effects of c. CHF 25m

Profit for the year | CHF 138.6m

Highest profit for the year since IPO in 2019

Free Cash Flow | CHF 749.1m

Strong FCF (FY 2022: CHF 396.4m)

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

7

Rolling Stock 2023 order intake

CHF

5.0 billion1

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

Metro & LRV

  • 10 TANGO for Sarajevo
  • ARST 7 & FdC 3 hydrogen multiple units for Italy

Tailor-Made

  • 537 sleeper and couchette cars for Kazakhstan
  • Order from MGB for a further 25 ORION multiple

units

1 Third parties

Trains

  • 17 FLIRT trains for Norway
  • 35 KISS trains for ÖBB

Locomotives

  • Incoming orders for locomotives:
    CHF 800 million
  • 24 shunting locs

8

Stadler is expanding its role as a driver of innovation in the Rolling Stock sector

Driver of innovation

TINA

KISS (battery)

H2 on narrow gauge

100% low-floor technology with

World's first double-decker battery-

Locally CO2-free drive on narrow-

additional passage width

powered vehicle

gauge railways

Flexible bogie (with and without axles)

Most battery-powered trains sold

Range of 460 km and top speed of

Framework agreements for 244 TINA

worldwide

130 km/h

Framework agreements for 265

26 hydrogen multiple units ordered

vehicles, 197 ordered

battery-powered trains, 153 ordered

Leading provider of alternative drive systems, customised vehicle concepts and integrated mobility solutions

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

9

Rolling Stock

On-schedule backlog execution

SBB DOSTO

Berlin S-Bahn

Pilatus Railway

Punctual start of operations for the first 14 of 60 SBB Dosto vehicles on regional railway lines.

On-schedule delivery of 106 new vehicles for the Berlin S-Bahn.

Successful start for the Pilatus Railway with eight new Panorama railcars.

Punctual commissioning of large and small fleets

Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Stadler Rail AG published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 05:55:02 UTC.