Order Intake | CHF 6.8bn

Again exceeding our strategic ambition of 1.5x book-to-bill

Order Backlog | CHF 24.4bn

Increases by 11% versus year-end 2022

Net revenues | CHF 3.6bn

CHF 3.7bn before negative FX effects of c. 2%, 4% decline year on year incl. FX

EBIT margin | 5.1%

Including negative FX effects of c. CHF 25m

Profit for the year | CHF 138.6m

Highest profit for the year since IPO in 2019

Free Cash Flow | CHF 749.1m

Strong FCF (FY 2022: CHF 396.4m)