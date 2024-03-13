13.03.2024
Markus Bernsteiner, Raphael Widmer
Full-Year 2023 Results
Representing
Stadler today
Markus Bernsteiner
Group CEO
Raphael
Widmer
Group CFO
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
2
AGENDA
01
02
03
04
Introduction/highlights 2023
Markus Bernsteiner, Group CEO
2023 financial results
Raphael Widmer, Group CFO
Summary and outlook
Markus Bernsteiner, Group CEO
Q&A
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
3
01
Introduction / highlights 2023
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
4
Stadler at a glance
Activities worldwide
14,000
75
FTEs worldwide
nationalities
8
8
5
80+
production
component
engineering
service
locations
plants
locations
locations
Orders
~12,000
~500
>2,500
vehicles sold in 47
vehicles leave our plants
FLIRT vehicles sold
countries since the
every year
founding of Stadler
~180
~270
vehicles with alternative
customers worldwide
drive systems sold
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
5
Segment overview
Rolling Stock
Service & Components
Signalling
− No. 2 in Europe for passenger trains
− 17% average annual sales growth
− Independence from suppliers
− Driver of innovation for alternative
(CAGR) since 2016
(competitors)
− Growing installed base
− Stadler as a system provider
drive systems
75% of order backlog1
24% of order backlog1
1% of order backlog1
85% of net revenue1
13% of net revenue1
2% of net revenue1
- Third parties
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
6
2023
Key figures
Order Intake | CHF 6.8bn
Again exceeding our strategic ambition of 1.5x book-to-bill
Order Backlog | CHF 24.4bn
Increases by 11% versus year-end 2022
Net revenues | CHF 3.6bn
CHF 3.7bn before negative FX effects of c. 2%, 4% decline year on year incl. FX
EBIT margin | 5.1%
Including negative FX effects of c. CHF 25m
Profit for the year | CHF 138.6m
Highest profit for the year since IPO in 2019
Free Cash Flow | CHF 749.1m
Strong FCF (FY 2022: CHF 396.4m)
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
7
Rolling Stock 2023 order intake
CHF
5.0 billion1
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
Metro & LRV
- 10 TANGO for Sarajevo
- ARST 7 & FdC 3 hydrogen multiple units for Italy
Tailor-Made
- 537 sleeper and couchette cars for Kazakhstan
- Order from MGB for a further 25 ORION multiple
units
1 Third parties
Trains
- 17 FLIRT trains for Norway
- 35 KISS trains for ÖBB
Locomotives
-
Incoming orders for locomotives:
CHF 800 million
- 24 shunting locs
8
Stadler is expanding its role as a driver of innovation in the Rolling Stock sector
Driver of innovation
TINA
KISS (battery)
H2 on narrow gauge
− 100% low-floor technology with
− World's first double-decker battery-
− Locally CO2-free drive on narrow-
additional passage width
powered vehicle
gauge railways
− Flexible bogie (with and without axles)
− Most battery-powered trains sold
− Range of 460 km and top speed of
− Framework agreements for 244 TINA
worldwide
130 km/h
− Framework agreements for 265
− 26 hydrogen multiple units ordered
vehicles, 197 ordered
battery-powered trains, 153 ordered
Leading provider of alternative drive systems, customised vehicle concepts and integrated mobility solutions
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
9
Rolling Stock
On-schedule backlog execution
SBB DOSTO
Berlin S-Bahn
Pilatus Railway
Punctual start of operations for the first 14 of 60 SBB Dosto vehicles on regional railway lines.
On-schedule delivery of 106 new vehicles for the Berlin S-Bahn.
Successful start for the Pilatus Railway with eight new Panorama railcars.
Punctual commissioning of large and small fleets
Stadler full-year results 2023 | 13 March 2024 | © Stadler
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stadler Rail AG published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 05:55:02 UTC.