Stadler has manufactured half of the new Tyne and Wear Metro fleet

The project to build and supply new trains for the Tyne and Wear Metro has reached a critical milestone, following the completion of 23 of the 46 units being delivered. With testing and commissioning well under way, this is a highly symbolic landmark, demonstrating the progress being made in this transformative programme.

Half of the Tyne and Wear Metro trains that Stadler is manufacturing and delivering for Nexus have now been built, in a move that brings the fleet one step closer to introduction into customer service. Over the coming months, more trains will be made, and testing is continuing on the local network.

New trains will be safe, reliable and comfortable. Modern features will include charging points, air conditioning and there will be an automatic sliding step at every door. This will make it for passengers to get on and off, particularly the operator's 50,000 wheelchair-users, as well as for people with push-chairs, luggage or bicycles.

The lightweight vehicle design, recovery of braking energy and use of highly efficient traction converter technology will cut energy consumption and support net zero. On-board energy storage systems are being fitted on the new trains, so that in future, they will be able to run on an extended network, which will make them even more sustainable.

These trains are METROs, tailormade for metropolitan networks with frequent stops and relatively short journeys. As well as the 46 METRO trains for Nexus, Stadler is delivering 53 METRO trains for the Liverpool City Region and 17 for Glasgow Subway. It has sold 840 all over the world.

Testing on the Tyne and Wear network started last year and is a rigorous, exhaustive, process. Thousands of safety and performance tests are being carried out to make sure the trains are ready for service, covering every aspect of their design from the power supply and braking systems to digital passenger information boards and CCTV cameras.

