Stadler secures fleet acceptance for Greater Anglia trains

Thanks to effective partnership working with Greater Anglia and Rock Rail, Stadler has reached fleet acceptance for the 58 FLIRTs manufactured and supplied for the East Anglia network. The contract for 38 bi-mode and 20 electric trains was Stadler's first for the UK mainline and achieving this milestone firmly positions the company as a leading industry player in the UK market. Since the trains entered commercial service, and with patronage going up, they have excelled in a range of performance measures, gained enviable rates of passenger satisfaction, and won several awards.

The fleet of trains Stadler manufactured and supplied to Greater Anglia has achieved the critical milestone of fleet acceptance. This underscores its high rates of availability and reliability and is testament to the close collaboration with Greater Anglia and Rock Rail.

Since the first unit entered commercial service in summer 2019, overall performance of the Greater Anglia trains has risen steadily. Today, the four Greater Anglia routes with the highest levels of performance are all served by Stadler trains and record an annual public performance measure of 97 per cent or above. (Figures provided by Greater Anglia).

In a Greater Anglia survey conducted last year among passengers travelling on branch lines using Stadler trains, 86 per cent of respondents said they preferred the new trains to the old ones; 77 per cent reported that it was easier to get off the new ones; 84 per cent believe that they could work productively on the new trains; and 76 per cent claimed that they would be more likely to recommend rail travel because of their experience on the new trains.

