Stadler to build first bi-level battery train for US market

Caltrain and Stadler announce the order for four additional bi-level EMU trains and one bi-level battery vehicle. The order is an option from Caltrain's current contract with Stadler.

Caltrain announced on August 17th that the California Transportation Commission approved the allocation of funds from an $80 million award from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) for one battery- equipped electric multiple unit train (BEMU) from Stadler that will be operable on both Caltrain's electrified service area of the corridor as well as the portion of the corridor from San Jose to Gilroy that does not yet have overhead electrified lines.

The BEMU train, which will be purchased on a contract option with Stadler will charge while the train runs on overhead power in the electrified service areas and then use battery charge to travel "off-wire" on non- electrified line areas. This will pave the way for Caltrain to operate in the future, a fully zero-emission service.

The current demonstration plan will have the BEMU charge while in operations between San Francisco and San Jose, and then operate using battery power on non-electrified tracks between San Jose and Gilroy. The goal is to show successful service operations and learn from the implementation to provide a roadmap for future BEMU operations and procurements.

"Making the switch from fossil fuels to electric power is vital for California to meet its transportation and climate change goals", says California Secretary Toks Omishakin. "This demonstration train will continue California's clean energy, innovative leadership."

Jeff Gee, Caltrain Board Chair says "We're excited to be the first in the nation to pilot this hybrid electric and battery service to extend our zero-emission service beyond our electrified service areas, which will not only allow for more sustainable and environmentally friendly operations, but also faster and more reliable travel times for riders."

"Stadler is proud to continue our partnership with Caltrain and our shared mission of helping California provide zero emission travel" says Martin Ritter, CEO of Stadler US. "With additional bi-level EMUs and this first-of-its- kind BEMU for Caltrain, Stadler is able to expand our overall portfolio for the US market, especially in the zero emission product line."

The Caltrain Board also approved exercising the options on its contract with Stadler, for four electric multiple unit (EMU) trains to replace aging diesel trains and rail cars. These trains along with the BEMU demonstration will allow Caltrain to run over 90% of its service with electric trains, benefiting riders and communities throughout the corridor.

