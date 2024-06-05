Accelerating industrial decarbonisation using HDNG
Value Through Diversification
First Gas Production and Operating Cashflow
01
•
Ramp up HDNG# volume and revenue over coming months
• Expanding market for HDNG, with no competition and significant interest
•
in new gas supply arrangements
Supports accreditation of maiden 2P reserve at Rolleston West
02
First Mover Advantage as Alternative Energy Provider
• Strong market fundamentals for HDNG, based on a superior emission profile
and direct application to industrial decarbonisation initiatives
- HDNG technology provides multiple value streams for the Company, including licensing and development of HDNG technology, which can occur in parallel to development of the Company's existing gas assets
- Application of technology to support emission reduction a large opportunity domestically and internationally, beyond simple diesel fuel substitution
Next Stage Exploration and Appraisal Funded
03
•
$5.5 million exploration grant funding secured
• 2 new appraisal/exploration wells to be drilled in August 2024
•
Delineate enlarged resource position, provide additional HDNG feedstock
and support recognition of a maiden 2P reserve for Rolleston West Project
04
Substantial Asset Base with a Flagship Project
• 534PJ^ of 2C resource within the highly prospective Denison Trough
• Targeting a maiden 2P reserve for Rolleston West Project (30-50PJ*),
which will support infrastructure delivery and project finance
• A large portfolio of gas exploration and development assets located near
other advanced projects and infrastructure
# HDNG - High Density Natural Gas (pipeline quality natural gas highly compressed for transport
3
^ No change since original resource estimates published on 12 September 2022
* Management estimate based on internal geological model - not yet subject to third party verification
Investment Fundamentals
HDNG fuel supplier and developer
of new CSG technology
- Increasing and substantial demand for lower emission alternatives to diesel
- Queensland coal sector is a substantial initial market, but broader use cases for high energy content fuel, with lower emission profile than diesel
- IP and process technology (particular the HDNG pilot plant) provides first mover advantage in decarbonisation opportunities
Substantial natural gas portfolio
located in right area
- 2630 km2 of combined acreage
- 534PJ^ of 2C resource, targeting the highly prospective Bandanna coal sequence
- Seeking to establish a maiden 2P Reserve for Rolleston West Project (30-50PJ*)
- All assets close to significant existing projects targeting similar coal measures
- Potential long term synergistic development of the area in conjunction with larger players
- No domestic gas reservation
Natural gas has lower carbon content than diesel and produces around 25% less CO2 per unit of energy during combustion. In addition, natural gas contains significantly lower levels of other harmful particulates when compared with diesel.
^ No change since original resource estimates published on 12 September 2022
4
* Management estimate based on internal geological model - not yet subject to third party verification
Value created through the HDNG Pilot Plant
* Management estimate based on internal geological model - not yet subject to third party verification
A growing cashflow stream
- Initial offtake for up to 300GJ/day to support diesel substitution/decarbonisation project at a local coal mine
- Has the potential to generate free operating cashflows > $1M per annum, with HDNG supply price at a premium to spot gas
- HDNG pilot plant nameplate capacity of 1.7TJ/day
- Responding to inbound inquiry for HDNG supply (3 warm leads with the potential to utilise remaining plant capacity)
Supports the Company's flagship project - Rolleston West
- HDNG fast-tracks proof of commercial viability of the Rougemont 2/3 well system (essential for reserve accreditation)
- 2P reserve accreditation of 30-50PJ* in early calendar 2025, will accelerate discussions with third party infrastructure financiers
- Operating cashflows from HDNG sales will support further exploration, appraisal and development at Rolleston West
- Rolleston West's environmental credentials significantly enhanced, as production testing/appraisal gas no longer vented
Domestic and international application of HDNG technology
- HDNG technology will be used to support growth of State Gas exploration and appraisal assets
- Technology can be developed for and/or licensed to others
- Wide potential application of HDNG as a diesel alternative
- Substantial environmental benefits - capture production testing gas
- Deep commercial relationship with Mine Energy Services (owners of the
leading diesel/gas hybrid engine conversion technology)
• Thiess (initial HDNG customer) operate other minesites which are amenable 5 to decarbonisation trials
1
3
Index:
- VP trailer at priority filling panel
- Dehydrator
- Compressor package
- Rougemont 2/3 dual lateral well system
2
4
The HDNG Decarb Solution
- The HDNG Pilot Plant is small modular plant, located approximately 20km south of Rolleston
- CSG is provided to the HDNG Facility by a gathering system connected to the Company's Rougemont 2/3 dual lateral exploration and appraisal well ("Rougemont 2/3"), located within the Rolleston West Project area (ATP 2062)
- Rougemont 2/3 produces high-energy content CSG with minimal impurities (methane >92%) which is dehydrated and compressed at the HDNG Pilot Plant
- VP technology sourced through State Gas' partnership with Mine Energy Solutions, allows delivery of HDNG by truck, in a range of up to 300km from the plant
- State Gas has an initial offtake agreement in place to support an ongoing hybrid engine truck trial at a local coal mine in the Southern Bowen Basin (increasing to 300GJ/day, but with opportunity to scale)
- State Gas has created substantial IP in the course of engineering, designing and constructing the HDNG Pilot Plant and in conjunction with its partners, is now evaluating how this technology might be more broadly applied (including design and construction of future HDNG plants that meet customer's specific fuel demand circumstances)
- HDNG Pilot Plant cost approximately $8 million (excluding research and development costs, civil works and gas gathering system)
- 1.5 year pay-back period at full plant operating capacity (1.7TJ/day)
- Engineering progressed on next iteration of plant design - reduce fabrication costs and
improve portability
6
The HDNG Decarb Solution (continued)
- State Gas is in the unique position to be the only producer of HDNG suitable for use in hybrid engine technology (such as coal mine trucks)
- The Company can deliver a turn-key solution for customers, including fuel supply and the ability to develop and operate HDNG facilities for others
- The Company's existing gas assets (Rolleston West Project) are being developed in line with anticipated growth in the market for HDNG
- High quality partners in Mine Energy Solutions (provider of hybrid truck engine technology)
- Initial offtake customer - Thiess (contract miner and owner/operator of a substantial fleet of mining trucks in the Bowen Basin)
HDNG supply chain controlled by State Gas and its partners
Sub-surface
Surface infrastructure
Downstream
Bandanna coal
Rougemont 2/3
3km gathering
1.7TJ/day HDNG
VP Trailers - 0.3
Industrial end
measures,
dual lateral well
system connects
processing plant
to 0.5TJ per day
user application
Denison Trough
system
well directly to
capacity
HDNG Plant
- Analogous to Arcadia Valley & Mahalo
- Continuous coal seams across the project area confirmed
- ~8m coal, with 2 primary seams
- Gas composition close to pipeline quality
- Rougemont 2/3 dual lateral well produced standalone economic daily gas production during FY23 production test
- Demonstrated strong permeability across a large area of influence
- Two new vertical wells planned for 2H24
- 5 km of gathering system connects Rougemont 2/3 dual lateral well to the plant
- HDNG plant capable of processing up to 1.7TJ of HDNG per day
- Current excess capacity of 1.2TJ/day will be filled with production testing gas from new wells in 1H25
- Gas dehydrated and compressed to 250 bar using a proprietary process
- State Gas has patent protection on its unique CSG to HDNG process, and copyright on process control software code
End user on-site gas
Existing pipeline
storage for
network
redundancy/flexibility
(domestic or
export)
- Virtual pipeline trailer technology mature and readily expandable
- Current end-user focus (starting with coal opportunity) but numerous other diesel displacement opportunities
- HDNG could be injected into the existing
pipeline network
7
Scale of Diesel Displacement Opportunities
+$30 Bn^ of diesel sales
Total Addressable Diesel Fuel Domestic Market
- Total diesel consumption conservatively 30 billion litres per annum, at $1.40/L net of
fuel tax credits
$2 Bn of diesel sales
Specific Addressable Market
Bowen Basin - Mine Truck Diesel Fuel
Displacement
- 3,000 coal mine dump trucks, at 3,500 standard machine hours per annum
+$500 Mn of HDNG sales
Obtainable market
- Conservatively assumes 60% diesel displacement, but could be >70%
- No current competition or alternative product
- Strong support for diesel replacement projects in the coal sector by the Qld Government
TAM
- All sources of diesell fuel consumption, commercial and domestic
- Numerous opportunities outside of mining, including remote power generation, marine etc.
SAM
- Bowen Basin large coal mine dump trucks only
OM
HDNG
Displacement
potential
First
customer
HDNG
Pilot Plant
•
The HDNG pilot plant in conjunction with the virtual pipeline trailers
allows State Gas to service potential customers in a 300km radius of
Rolleston
•
This incorporates a significant part of the southern Bowen Basin -
- The above opportunity analysis considers only the direct fuel supply opportunity and does not include the value associated with selling, licensing or operating State Gas' HDNG technology
- The Company's HDNG technology has application to support emission reduction targets domestically and internationally, much larger than just diesel displacement
- The Business Case for Displacing Diesel (Mainsheet)
approximately 10 operating coal mines (say 750 trucks)
•
Fugitive gas associated with ongoing underground coal mine
development can be captured, treated and converted into HDNG using
State Gas' technology
8
Rolleston West - A New Generation Gas Project
- The Rolleston West Project (ATP 2062) is 100% owned by State Gas Limited, The tenement is located in the Southern Bowen Basin
- The project is the Denison Trough, which is characterised by conventional and coal seam gas (CSG) potential from Bandanna Formation coals, and are extensive across large areas of this and adjoining permits
- The capability to produce CSG at commercial levels has already been established at the Arcadia Valley field to the south-east, and at Mahalo to the north-east
- Historical drilling undertaken in the eastern part of the tenement (Rougemont 1,2 and 3) has intersected approximately 8 metres of net coal, with the thickest seams laterally continuous over many kilometres. The gas content of the coals is between 5 and 6 m3/tonne dry ash free. Gas is at or near pipeline quality
- Production testing has established sustainable commercial gas flow rates and confirmed excellent permeability within the targeted coal seams
- The Company has located its HDNG facility within ATP 2062 to support further appraisal activities, but in particular to capture production testing gas which would otherwise be flared
- The commercialisation of production testing gas and demonstration of an available market and price for gas from that resource deposit, will accelerate establishing a 2P reserve for the Project, which will in turn support infrastructure and project finance
ROUGEMONT-3
Image: Target areas within ATP 2062
Image: Design of Rougemont 2/3 dual lateral well pair
9
Rolleston West - Next Stage of
Exploration Funded
"In the near term, there is concern around the potential for demand to outstrip supply over coming years. This annual supply gap is forecast to emerge in 2028 on the east coast and by 2030 on the west coast if there is insufficient new supply developed"
- State Gas has been awarded a Queensland Government exploration grant of $5.5M to support drilling to two new vertical step-out exploration and appraisal wells near the existing Rougemont 2/3 dual lateral well system
- The program will commence in July 2024, with wells spudded in August 2024 (rigs have been secured) and targeted completion by end of October 2024
- Funding milestones under the Grant are aligned with the monthly milestones for drilling and completion
- Appraisal gas from these wells will be fed directly into the HDNG plant to support the Company's fuel supply strategy
- The Grant and the HDNG supply strategy supports ongoing development of the Rolleston West Project, in particular establishing an initial 2P reserve
- Once 2P reserve (30-50PJs* out of existing 279PJ^ of 2C resource), it will support accelerated discussions with infrastructure partners around financing and development of dedicated pipeline to the site
- Supports a 10TJ-a-day traditional gas project, which could be developed in conjunction with continued HDNG production
Image: New Vertical Well locations and potential reserve designation zones
The company considers that the delivery of additional exploration and appraisal wells stepped out from its existing dual lateral well system will serve multiple purposes:
- further delineate gas resources for the purpose of supporting recognition of initial Proved and Probable 2P reserves:
- demonstrate the commercial viability of a larger scale gas project, potentially capable of attracting third parting funding for pipeline infrastructure; and
- bring to market new gas supply which can be immediately processed into HDNG and sold using the Company's existing HDNG production facility and Virtual Pipeline (VP) technology.
^ No change since original resource estimates published on 12 September 2022
10
* Management estimate based on internal geological model - not yet subject to third party
verification
