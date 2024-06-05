Disclaimer

This presentation (Presentation) has been prepared by State Gas Limited (ACN 617 322 488) (State Gas). The Presentation and information contained in it is being provided for information purposes only. To the extent the information contains any projections, State Gas has provided these projections based upon the information that has been provided to State Gas. None of State Gas or its directors, officers or employees make any representations (express or implied) as to the accuracy or otherwise of any information or opinions in the Presentation and (to the maximum extent permitted by law) no liability or responsibility is accepted by such persons.

Summary Information

This Presentation contains summary information about State Gas and its activities current at the date of this Presentation. The information in this Presentation is of general background and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with State Gas 'other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Investors are advised that by their nature as visual aids, presentations provide information in a summary form. The key information can be found in State Gas ASX releases.

Confidentiality

This Presentation contains information about State Gas and its activities that must be kept confidential. This information should not be shared with any other party, other than with the express permission of State Gas