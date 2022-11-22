State Gas Limited Rougemont Production Test Commenced

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) (OTCMKTS:STGSF) advises that the production test of the Rougemont-2 and Rougemont-3 well pair commenced yesterday, 22 November 2022.



As previously announced State Gas recently completed drilling the Rougemont-3 horizontal well.



The well consists of two laterals drilled through gas bearing coal seams to intersect with the Rougemont-2 vertical well (drilled in 2021).



The two laterals, both in excess of 1000m length, provide direct access to ~ 2400m of Bandanna coals, a formation under commercial production in nearby Arcadia Valley.



Water levels in the well pair will be drawn down slowly to optimise production. Initial gas flows are not expected to commence for several months.



The Rougemont-2/3 production test is being undertaken to confirm the gas production potential of the Rougemont area within State Gas' 100%-owned Rolleston-West Project (ATP 2062) and to provide gas for a future pipeline to connect the project area with the east coast gas pipeline network.



About State Gas Limited:



State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field, originally discovered during drilling in 1955, located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. State Gas is 100%-owner of the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL-231) a CSG and conventional gas play, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 50 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline and interconnected east coast gas network.



Permian coal measures within the Reid's Dome Beds are extensive across the entire permit but the area had not been explored for coal seam gas prior to State Gas' ownership. In late 2018 State Gas drilled the first coal seam gas well in the region (Nyanda-4) into the Reid's Dome Beds and established the potential for a significant coal seam gas project in PL 231. The extension of the coal measures into the northern and central areas of the permit was confirmed in late 2019 by the Company's drilling of Aldinga East-1A (12 km north) and Serocold-1 (6 km to the north of Nyanda-4).



State Gas is also the 100% holder Authority to Prospect 2062 ("Rolleston-West"), a 1,414 km2 permit (eight times larger than PL 231) that is contiguous with the Reid's Dome Gas Project. Rolleston-West contains highly prospective targets for both coal seam gas (CSG) and known conventional gas within the permit area. It is not restricted by domestic gas reservation requirements.



The contiguous areas (Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West), under sole ownership by State Gas, enable integration of activities and a unified super-gasfield development, providing economies of scale, efficient operations, and optionality in marketing.



State Gas is implementing its strategic plan to bring gas to market from Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West to meet near term forecast shortfalls in the east coast domestic gas market. The strategy involves progressing a phased appraisal prog





