Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. STAE GAS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAS   AU000000GAS2

STAE GAS

(GAS)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:26:17 2023-02-14 pm EST
0.2050 AUD   -2.38%
05:55pState Gas Limited Rougemont Production Testing Update Coals Begin Unloading
AW
05:52pState Gas Limited (asx : GAS) Rougemont Production Testing Update Coals Begin Unloading
AQ
01/26State Gas Says Testing in Rougemont-3 Well in Queensland Indicates Possibility of Gas Production
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

State Gas Limited Rougemont Production Testing Update Coals Begin Unloading

02/15/2023 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rougemont Production Testing Update Coals Begin Unloading

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - After several months of careful draw-down to reduce water levels in the combined Rougemont-2 vertical well and Rougemont-3 lateral wells ("Rougemont"), State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) (OTCMKTS:STGSF) is pleased to advise that the pilot is beginning to show early signs of the coals unloading their gas.

As of 14 February 2023, gas flow rates have exceeded 50,000 cubic feet per day and are steadily increasing despite water levels being still 170 metres above the uppermost coal seam. Coincident with reaching desorption pressure, the well commenced surging both gas and water, indicating good permeability and strong drive. It is anticipated that, as further water is removed from the well and drained from the coal cleats, gas rates will continue to climb.

Executive Chairman, Richard Cottee advised that the strong early gas flows at this stage of dewatering were an early sign of the success of the lateral well technique at Rougemont 2/3.

"The fact that we are already getting 50,000 standard cubic feet per day flow rates when the coal is still 170 metres underwater is extremely pleasing" said Richard Cottee, Executive Chairman.

"I can't wait to see the flow rates when the water level falls below the coals and gas is more freely liberated", Mr Cottee said.

The Company will keep the market informed of continued progress with production testing results from Rougemont and is now evaluating the location for further step-out wells to support an initial resource estimate for the project.

Accelerating the delivery of pipeline quality gas from Rougemont is a critical part of the Company's strategy to supply the tightening eastern seaboard gas market. Production from Rougemont could be additional to that included in the ACCC's long term supply analysis. Gas from the Company's permits is not restricted by domestic gas reservation requirements, and therefore, has the flexibility of being sold to either local customers or export markets.



About State Gas Limited:

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field, originally discovered during drilling in 1955, located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. State Gas is 100%-owner of the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL-231) a CSG and conventional gas play, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 50 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline and interconnected east coast gas network.

Permian coal measures within the Reid's Dome Beds are extensive across the entire permit but the area had not been explored for coal seam gas prior to State Gas' ownership. In late 2018 State Gas drilled the first coal seam gas well in the region (Nyanda-4) into the Reid's Dome Beds and established the potential for a significant coal seam gas project in PL 231. The extension of the coal measures into the northern and central areas of the permit was confirmed in late 2019 by the Company's drilling of Aldinga East-1A (12 km north) and Serocold-1 (6 km to the north of Nyanda-4).

State Gas is also the 100% holder Authority to Prospect 2062 ("Rolleston-West"), a 1,414 km2 permit (eight times larger than PL 231) that is contiguous with the Reid's Dome Gas Project. Rolleston-West contains highly prospective targets for both coal seam gas (CSG) and known conventional gas within the permit area. It is not restricted by domestic gas reservation requirements.

The contiguous areas (Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West), under sole ownership by State Gas, enable integration of activities and a unified super-gasfield development, providing economies of scale, efficient operations, and optionality in marketing.

State Gas is implementing its strategic plan to bring gas to market from Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West to meet near term forecast shortfalls in the east coast domestic gas market. The strategy involves progressing a phased appraisal prog



Source:
State Gas Limited



Contact:

Richard Cottee
Executive Chairman
Phone: 0458 517 850
Email: richard@stategas.com

Doug McAlpine
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 0488 007 889
Email: doug@stategas.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about STAE GAS
05:55pState Gas Limited Rougemont Production Testing Update Coals Begin Unloading
AW
05:52pState Gas Limited (asx : GAS) Rougemont Production Testing Update Coals Begin Unloading
AQ
01/26State Gas Says Testing in Rougemont-3 Well in Queensland Indicates Possibility of Gas P..
MT
01/24State Gas Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/24State Gas Limited (asx : GAS) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/17Triangle completes 3 well farmout of l7 & ep 437 new zealand oil & gas to fund seismic ..
AQ
2022State Gas Limited End of Year Update
AW
2022State Gas Limited (asx : GAS) End of Year Update
AQ
2022State Gas Appoints CEO
MT
2022State Gas Limited (asx : GAS) Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 1,34 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
Net cash 2022 3,23 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,1 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart STAE GAS
Duration : Period :
STAE GAS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAE GAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas McAlpine Chief Executive Officer
Suzanne Margaret Yeates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard I. Cottee Executive Chairman
Michael Ray Herrington Chief Operating Officer
Anthony George Bellas Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman