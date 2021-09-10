Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  STAE ROAD
  News
  Summary
    SRAC   US85236Q1094

STAE ROAD

(SRAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRAC Monday Deadline: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm

09/10/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/srac.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momentus’s 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus’s own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus’s CEO, defendant Mikhail Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich’s continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus’s launch schedule and business prospects; (3) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (4) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/srac or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Stable Road you have until September 13, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STAE ROAD
11:13aCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Stable Road Acqu..
BU
11:01aSRAC MONDAY DEADLINE : Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Class Action - Bronstein, G..
BU
09/09THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
08/18STAE ROAD : CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Form 8-K)
PU
08/12STABLE ROAD ACQUISITION CORP.(NASDAQ : SRAC) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
08/12Momentus Inc. completed the acquisition of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ('SR..
CI
08/11STAE ROAD : Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Business..
PU
08/11STABLE ROAD ACQUISITION CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
08/11STAE ROAD26 : STABLE ROAD ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS..
AQ
08/11STAE ROAD : Stable Road Acquisition Shareholders Clear Merger With Momentus
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -43,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 242 M 242 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution