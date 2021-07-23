Staffing 360 : $7.58 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules (Form 8-K)

$7.58 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-marked under Nasdaq rules, of 2,199,132 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $3.45 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $7.58 million. The Company has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,099,566 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about July 23, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the registered direct offering to redeem a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022, to redeem a portion of its Series G Preferred Stock and for general working capital purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price equal to $3.80 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.

The shares of common stock described above (but not the warrants or the common shares underlying the warrants) are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a 'shelf' registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230503), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), which was declared effective on April 11, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the shares of common stock being offered in the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained, when available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

The warrants described above were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Act'), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and, along with the shares of common stock underlying the warrants, have not been registered under the Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the warrants and the underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com . Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as 'expect,' 'look forward to,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project' or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and include, among others, statements regarding the consummation of the registered direct offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the registered direct offering and the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's ability to retain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market and other conditions; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; weakness in general economic conditions and levels of capital spending by customers in the industries the Company serves; weakness or volatility in the financial and capital markets, which may result in the postponement or cancellation of customer capital projects or the inability of the Company's customers to pay the Company's fees; the termination of a major customer contract or project; delays or reductions in U.S. government spending; credit risks associated with the Company's customers; competitive market pressures; the availability and cost of qualified labor; the Company's level of success in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; changes in tax laws and other government regulations, including the impact of health care reform laws and regulations; the possibility of incurring liability for the Company's business activities, including, but not limited to, the activities of the Company's temporary employees; the Company's performance on customer contracts; negative outcome of pending and future claims and litigation; government policies, legislation or judicial decisions adverse to the Company's businesses; the Company's ability to access the capital markets by pursuing additional debt and equity financing to fund its business plan and expenses on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; the Company's ability to achieve loan forgiveness under Paycheck Protection Program; and the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt agreements, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Terri MacInnis, VP of IR

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

818.379.8500 x 2 terri@bibimac.com