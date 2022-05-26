Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAF   US8523874068

STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC.

(STAF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/26 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.7902 USD   -4.52%
05:54p STAFFING 360 : Receives Additional Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter of Delinquency
PU
04:58p STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard
AQ
05/25 Staffing 360 Solutions Receives Additional Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter of Delinquency
AQ
Staffing 360 : Receives Additional Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter of Delinquency - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Staffing 360 Solutions Receives Additional

Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter of Delinquency

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, has received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC of an additional determination of delinquency for not timely filing its Current Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 2, 2022.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to retain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market and other conditions; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; weakness in general economic conditions and levels of capital spending by customers in the industries the Company serves; weakness or volatility in the financial and capital markets, which may result in the postponement or cancellation of customer capital projects or the inability of the Company's customers to pay the Company's fees; the termination of a major customer contract or project; delays or reductions in U.S. government spending; credit risks associated with the Company's customers; competitive market pressures; the availability and cost of qualified labor; the Company's level of success in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; changes in tax laws and other government regulations, including the impact of health care reform laws and regulations; the possibility of incurring liability for the Company's business activities, including, but not limited to, the activities of the Company's temporary employees; the Company's performance on customer contracts; negative outcome of pending and future claims and litigation; government policies, legislation or judicial decisions adverse to the Company's businesses; the Company's ability to access the capital markets by pursuing additional debt and equity financing to fund its business plan and expenses on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; and the Company's ability to comply with its contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt agreements, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Terri MacInnis, VP of IR

Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

(818) 379-8500 x 2

terri@bibimac.com

Disclaimer

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 21:47:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
