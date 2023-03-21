Advanced search
    STAF   GB00B040L800

STAFFLINE GROUP PLC

(STAF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:16 2023-03-20 pm EDT
35.50 GBX   +0.71%
03:11aStaffline : Full Year Results 2022 Presentation
PU
03:09aEarnings Flash (STAF.L) STAFFLINE GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue GBP940.5M
MT
03:09aEarnings Flash (STAF.L) STAFFLINE GROUP Posts FY22 EPS GBX2.30
MT
Staffline : Full Year Results 2022 Presentation

03/21/2023 | 03:11am EDT
FY 2022 Results

Albert Ellis, CEO

Daniel Quint, CFO

21 March 2023

A leading national recruitment and

training provider

(Ireland)

Locations key:

- Recruitment GB

- PeoplePlus

- Recruitment Ireland

c. 36,000 c. 400

c. 45

c. 30

Temp

On-sites

Driving

Branches

workers

Onsites

c. 15,000

72

Learners

Prisons

2

Highlights

Operating

profit

+16.5%

  • FY2022 profits ahead of market expectations
    • Revenue growth achieved in H2 2022
    • Gross profit up 0.5%
    • Underlying* operating profit up 12.6%
    • Permanent fees up 65%
    • Net cash of £5m after all Covid related liabilities settled
  • Successful onboarding of new contracts with BMW & VINCI
  • Restart contract mobilised and profitable H2
  • Further expansion in the Republic of Ireland
  • H2 contract wins
    • Recruitment: Sainsbury's Argos (managed service)
    • PeoplePlus: £15m education contract (Ministry of Justice)

Notes:

*Underlying results exclude goodwill impairment, amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations, reorganisation 3 costs and other non-underlying charges

What we said in H1 2022

H1 2022

  • Recruitment BMW & VINCI
    • H1 incurred implementation costs
    • H2 will benefit from full 6 months of operating profit
  • Restart (PeoplePlus)
    • Operating profit commencing H2
  • H2 standard seasonal peak uplift
    • Traditional H2 seasonal uplift & World Cup
  • Organic market share growth
    • Seeing organic growth pipeline of opportunity in existing customers

Actual H2 outcomes

  • BMW (Recruitment GB)
    • Onboarded c.1,800 workers during H2
    • £60m revenue per annum, 3 year contract with option for 2 year extension
  • Restart (PeoplePlus)
    • Successful delivery of first operating profit of £1.2m
  • H2 standard seasonal peak uplift
    • Achieved excellent delivery KPIs
  • Organic market share growth
    • Sainsbury's Argos Managed Service

4

Financials FY 2022

Daniel Quint, CFO

5

Disclaimer

Staffline Group plc published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 947 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net income 2022 1,20 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
Net cash 2022 0,12 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57,6 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 336
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Staffline Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 35,50 GBX
Average target price 60,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert George Hector Ellis Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Simon Quint Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Mark Spain Chairman
Ian Marshall Starkey Senior Independent Director
Catherine Elizabeth Lynch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC-9.44%71
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-16.69%41 638
PAYCHEX, INC.-5.07%38 761
TRINET GROUP, INC.14.63%4 600
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.0.57%2 890
BENEFIT ONE INC.5.48%2 444