Staffline : Full Year Results 2022 Presentation
FY 2022 Results
Albert Ellis, CEO
Daniel Quint, CFO
A leading national recruitment and
training provider
(Ireland)
Locations key:
- Recruitment GB
- PeoplePlus
- Recruitment Ireland
c. 36,000 c. 400
c. 45
c. 30
Temp
On-sites
Driving
Branches
workers
Onsites
c. 15,000
72
Learners
Prisons
Highlights
Operating
profit
+16.5%
FY2022 profits ahead of market expectations
Revenue growth achieved in H2 2022
Gross profit up 0.5%
Underlying* operating profit up 12.6%
Permanent fees up 65%
Net cash of £5m after all Covid related liabilities settled
Successful onboarding of new contracts with BMW & VINCI
Restart contract mobilised and profitable H2
Further expansion in the Republic of Ireland
H2 contract wins
Recruitment: Sainsbury's Argos (managed service)
PeoplePlus: £15m education contract (Ministry of Justice)
Notes:
*Underlying results exclude goodwill impairment, amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations, reorganisation 3 costs and other non-underlying charges
What we said in H1 2022
H1 2022
Recruitment BMW & VINCI
H1 incurred implementation costs
H2 will benefit from full 6 months of operating profit
Restart (PeoplePlus)
Operating profit commencing H2
H2 standard seasonal peak uplift
Traditional H2 seasonal uplift & World Cup
Organic market share growth
Seeing organic growth pipeline of opportunity in existing customers
Actual H2 outcomes
BMW (Recruitment GB)
Onboarded c.1,800 workers during H2
£60m revenue per annum, 3 year contract with option for 2 year extension
Restart (PeoplePlus)
Successful delivery of first operating profit of £1.2m
H2 standard seasonal peak uplift
Achieved excellent delivery KPIs
Organic market share growth
Sainsbury's Argos Managed Service
Financials FY 2022
Daniel Quint, CFO
Disclaimer
Staffline Group plc published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:10:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Sales 2022
947 M
1 162 M
1 162 M
Net income 2022
1,20 M
1,47 M
1,47 M
Net cash 2022
0,12 M
0,15 M
0,15 M
P/E ratio 2022
50,7x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
57,6 M
70,7 M
70,7 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,06x
EV / Sales 2023
0,06x
Nbr of Employees
2 336
Free-Float
62,3%
Chart STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends STAFFLINE GROUP PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
35,50 GBX
Average target price
60,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
69,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.