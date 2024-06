Staffline Group PLC - Nottingham, England-based recruitment and training - Launches share buyback worth up to GBP2.5 million. Hires investment bank Liberum to run the buyback. It will begin on Monday. No end-date is set for completion.

Current stock price: 37.66 pence, up 5.8% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 7.8%

