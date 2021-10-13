Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. STAG Industrial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAG   US85254J1025

STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.

(STAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STAG Industrial : Announces Common Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2021

10/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS

Boston, MA - October 13, 2021 - The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG) maintained the monthly common stock dividend at $0.120833 and declared the following fourth quarter common stock dividends:

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 COMMON STOCK DIVIDENDS DECLARED

Dividend Per

Month

Record Date

Payment Date

Share

October 2021

October 29, 2021

November 15, 2021

$0.120833

November 2021

November 30, 2021

December 15, 2021

$0.120833

December 2021

December 31, 2021

January 18, 2022

$0.120833

About STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio consists of 501 buildings in 39 states with approximately 100.1 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as updated by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Source: STAG Industrial, Inc.

Contact:

STAG Industrial, Inc.

Matts Pinard, Senior Vice President 617-226-4987InvestorRelations@stagindustrial.com

Disclaimer

STAG Industrial Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.
04:42pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Announces Common Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2021
PU
04:34pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Maintains Monthly Dividend For Fiscal Q4 at $0.120833 a Share
MT
04:22pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Announces Common Stock Dividends
PR
10/01STAG INDUSTRIAL : To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results
PU
10/01STAG INDUSTRIAL : To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results October 28, 2021
PR
09/29STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08STAG INDUSTRIAL : Investor Presentation – Fall 2021
PU
09/08STAG INDUSTRIAL : To Participate In Three Industry Conferences
PR
08/30STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 560 M - -
Net income 2021 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,5x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 6 770 M 6 770 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
STAG Industrial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 41,78 $
Average target price 43,46 $
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin S. Butcher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William R. Crooker President, CFO, EVP & Treasurer
Stephen C. Mecke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael C. Chase Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey Davies Furber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.33.40%6 770
PROLOGIS, INC.32.74%97 796
GOODMAN GROUP12.37%28 586
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION26.65%19 503
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.18.14%8 476
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.15.06%8 245