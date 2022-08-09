Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  STAG Industrial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    STAG   US85254J1025

STAG INDUSTRIAL, INC.

(STAG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
32.99 USD   +0.79%
Summary 
Summary

STAG Industrial : Investor Presentation – Summer 2022

08/09/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STAG INDUSTRIAL

Summer 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS &

DEFINITIONS

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. ("STAG" or the "Company") intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Defined Terms, Including Non-GAAP Measurements

Please refer to the Definitions section near the end of these materials for definitions of capitalized terms used herein, including, among others, Annualized Base Rental Revenue, Capitalization Rate and Retention, as well as non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDAre, Cash NOI, and Core FFO. These materials provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP. None of the non-GAAP financial measures is intended as an alternative to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance.

Additional information is also available on the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com

© 2022 STAG Industrial, Inc.

2

THOUGHTFUL APPROACH TO INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE

is an owner and operator of industrial real estate

Only pure-play industrial REIT active across the entire domestic industrial real estate market

Platform able to address a large opportunity in an attractive asset class

Relative value investment strategy driven by a robust quantitative process

Designed to create and enhance value

Scalable operating platform focused on cash flow maximization

Ability to add additional value at the asset level

Widely diversified portfolio across geography, tenancy, industry, lease maturity

Investment grade balance sheet with low leverage and high liquidity

© 2022 STAG Industrial, Inc.

3

SIGNIFICANT TRANSFORMATION SINCE IPO

Square Feet (millions)

Portfolio

Properties

Number of States

Transformation

Flex / Office (% ABR)

Equity market capitalization (millions)

Net debt to Run Rate Adjusted EBITDA

Balance SheetDebt / total capitalization

Strengthened

% secured debt

IPO1

Q2 2022

14.2 111.5

  1. 559
  1. 40

21.1% 0.1%

IPO

Q2 2022

$290 $5,665

5.9x 5.1x

46.8% 30.2%

100.0% 2.2%

Portfolio strengthened and diversified

Investment grade balance sheet achieved

1. Reflects data as of Q2 2011

© 2022 STAG Industrial, Inc.

STAG HAS GROWN INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST OWNERS AND OPERATORS OF U.S. INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE

4

BUILDING BLOCKS OF GROWTH

HISTORICAL TREND

2022 GUIDANCE

NOTES

Average same store cash NOI growth of ~1.6% over past

Same store cash NOI growth of 4.25% - 4.75%

Highest level of guidance presented in company history

seven years

• Retention range of 65 - 75%

Internal Growth

• Cash leasing spreads in mid teens

Driven by increase in rental escalators, higher cash

releasing spreads, and shorter downtimes as compared to

historical trend

Average acquisition volume of ~$785 million over past

Acquisition volume range of $700 million to $1.1

Pipeline equal to $3.0 billion as of July 2022

seven years

billion

External Growth

• Stabilized Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.25% - 5.50%

• Disposition range of $200 to $300 million

• Disposition Cash Capitalization Rate of 4.50% - 5.00%

G&A as a % of NOI has averaged ~13% over past seven

G&A range of $48 to $50 million

Additional scalability in platform to drive G&A as a % of

G&A

years

NOI below 10% in future

Capital

Average capital expenditure per average SF equal to

Capital expenditure per average SF range of $0.25 to

$0.29 over past three years

$0.30

Expenditures

Reduction in leverage since 2015 with net debt to Run

Net debt to Run Rate Adjusted EBITDA of 5.00x to

Have not issued common equity since early January 2022

Rate Adjusted EBITDA reduced from 5.6x in 2015 to 5.1x

5.50x

as of Q2 2022

Capitalization

Cash Available for Distribution payout ratio equal to 78.5%

as of Q2 2022

    • Portfolio premium created as a result of granular asset acquisition strategy
  • Additional value created at the asset level through value-add projects and built-to-suittake-out acquisitions
    • Additional value created at the asset level through expansions and developments

CLEAR PATH TO STRONG CORE FFO AND CAD GROWTH

© 2022 STAG Industrial, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

STAG Industrial Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
