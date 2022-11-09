STAG Industrial : NAREIT Update – November 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS &

DEFINITIONS

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe STAG's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believe," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "should", "project" or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward- looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond STAG's control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in STAG's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, there is no assurance that STAG's expectations will be realized. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, STAG disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in STAG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly Information

The information set forth herein is preliminary and subject to completion, including the completion of customary financial statement closing and review procedures for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on such preliminary estimates because they may prove to be materially inaccurate. The preliminary estimates of select financial and operating data as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, included herein have not been reviewed or examined by our independent auditors, and are subject to revision upon completion of our internal closing process and normal review and as we prepare our consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, including all disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). While we believe that such preliminary estimates are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary, and such variations may be material. Factors that could cause our preliminary information and estimates to differ from the indications presented herein include, but are not limited to: (i) adjustments in the calculation of, or application of accounting principles for, our financial condition and results as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, (ii) discovery of new information that affects the methodologies underlying these disclosures, (iii) errors not discovered because we have not completed our closing process or normal review, and (iv) accounting changes required by GAAP.

Defined Terms, Including Non-GAAP Measurements

Please refer to the Definitions section in the supplemental information package for definitions of capitalized terms used herein, including, among others, Annualized Base Rental Revenue, Capitalization Rate and Retention, as well as non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDAre, Cash NOI, and Core FFO. The supplemental package materials provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP. None of the non-GAAP financial measures is intended as an alternative to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance.

The supplemental information package, which contains additional disclosure and financial information, is also available on the Company's website at www.stagindustrial.com