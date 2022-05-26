Log in
    SGC   GB00B6YTLS95

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

(SGC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/26 10:06:51 am EDT
104.76 GBX   -0.04%
Appointment of non-executive directors

05/26/2022 | 10:08am EDT
Appointment of non-executive directors

Following the announcement on 20 May 2022, that the recommended all cash offer by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") became unconditional, and the announcement today that the cancellation of listing and trading of the Company’s shares is expected to take effect no earlier than 8.00am (London time) on 27 June 2022, the Company is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed the following representatives of DWS Infrastructure as additional non-executive directors of the Company with immediate effect:

Hamish Mackenzie
Scott Auty
Miguel Costa
Florian Hubel

Inframobility UK Bidco Limited secured control of the Company on 20 May 2022. The shares of the Company remain listed on the London Stock Exchange for the time being but, as announced on 26 May 2022 Inframobility UK Bidco Limited achieved control of in excess of 75% of the Company’s shares on 26 May 2022 and it is anticipated that the Company’s shares will be de-listed on or around 27 June 2022.

The four new directors joining the Board of the Company are in addition to the existing directors. Ray O’Toole (Chairman), Martin Griffiths (Chief Executive) and Ross Paterson (Finance Director), together with non-executive director, Lynne Weedall are expected to continue on the Board. The remaining non-executive directors (Sir Brian Souter, Gregor Alexander, James Bilefield and Karen Thomson) will step down from the Board following the de-listing of the Company’s shares.

Accordingly, following the de-listing of the Company’s shares, the Board is expected to comprise of eight directors: the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, four representatives of DWS Infrastructure, and one other non-executive director.

No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the above director appointments.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc

www.stagecoachgroup.com

Investors and analysts

Ross Paterson, Finance Director                                        01738 442111

Bruce Dingwall, Group Financial Controller                                01738 442111

Media

Steven Stewart, Director of Corporate Communications                07764 7746800


