Stagecoach Group plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

30 May 2022

Further to the announcement released on 20 May 2022 that the recommended all cash offer (the "Offer") by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") was declared unconditional, and the announcement on 25 May 2002 of transactions of the Company’s Directors in connection with the offer, the notification that follows (which is made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation) confirms details of a transaction by Gregor Alexander, a non-executive director of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc

www.stagecoach.com

Ross Paterson, Finance Director

01738 442111

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gregor Alexander 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Independent Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Stagecoach Group plc b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 125/228p



ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95 b) Nature of the transaction Acceptance of recommended all cash offer from Inframobility UK Bidco Limited in respect of ordinary shares held c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Shares sold 105p 10,406 d) Aggregated information



— Aggregated volume



— Price



10,406



105p e) Date of the transaction 30 May 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



