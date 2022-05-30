Log in
Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/30/2022 | 05:16am EDT
Stagecoach Group plc: Director/PDMR shareholding

30 May 2022

Further to the announcement released on 20 May 2022 that the recommended all cash offer (the "Offer") by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") was declared unconditional, and the announcement on 25 May 2002 of transactions of the Company’s Directors in connection with the offer, the notification that follows (which is made in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation) confirms details of a transaction by Gregor Alexander, a non-executive director of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc
www.stagecoach.com
Ross Paterson, Finance Director
01738 442111

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name  Gregor Alexander
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Independent Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary Shares of 125/228p

ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
b)Nature of the transactionAcceptance of recommended all cash offer from Inframobility UK Bidco Limited in respect of ordinary shares held
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Shares sold105p10,406
   
d)Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

10,406

105p
e)Date of the transaction30 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue



