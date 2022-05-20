Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|7.191702
|0.214674
|7.406376
|40847640
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|6.895311
|0.218492
|7.113803
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B6YTLS95
|
|39663623
|
|7.191702
|Sub Total 8.A
|39663623
|7.191702%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|22/12/2022
|22/12/2022
|Cash
|10782
|0.001954
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/02/2023
|02/02/2023
|Cash
|858559
|0.155669
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|27/04/2023
|27/04/2023
|Cash
|15250
|0.002762
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|17/05/2023
|17/05/2023
|Cash
|299000
|0.054213
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|07/04/2027
|07/04/2027
|Cash
|426
|0.000076
|Sub Total 8.B2
|
|1184017
|0.214674%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|
|
|
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
|7.191691
|
|7.406365%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
20-May-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London