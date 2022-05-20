Log in
    SGC   GB00B6YTLS95

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

(SGC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/20 11:35:27 am EDT
104.60 GBX   +0.19%
12:31pHolding(s) in Company
GL
05:52aHolding(s) in Company
GL
05/18Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Stagecoach Group Plc
PR
Holding(s) in Company

05/20/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached7.1917020.2146747.40637640847640
Position of previous notification (if applicable)6.8953110.2184927.113803 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B6YTLS95 39663623 7.191702
Sub Total 8.A396636237.191702%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap22/12/202222/12/2022Cash107820.001954
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/02/202302/02/2023Cash8585590.155669
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/04/202327/04/2023Cash152500.002762
Cash-settled Equity Swap17/05/202317/05/2023Cash2990000.054213
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/04/202707/04/2027Cash4260.000076
Sub Total 8.B2 11840170.214674%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association   
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities Plc7.191691 7.406365%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)


JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
20-May-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London


