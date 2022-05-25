Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Stagecoach Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGC   GB00B6YTLS95

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

(SGC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/25 10:38:45 am EDT
104.85 GBX   -0.14%
10:21aHolding(s) in Company
GL
05/24British Competition Watchdog Drops Probe on National Express, Stagecoach Merger
MT
05/24Transfer of treasury shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Holding(s) in Company

05/25/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
HGT Finance A Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Edinburgh
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Scotland
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s)subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
20-May-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
25-May-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.0000000.00000000.0000000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)10.4700000.00000010.470000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B6YTLS95000.0000000.000000
Sub Total 8.A00.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
The threshold has been crossed as a result of acceptances made by HGT Finance A Limited for the recommended all cash offer made by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited for the entire issued share capital of Stagecoach Group plc. Prior to such acceptances being made, the voting rights in connection with the Ordinary Shares held by HGT Finance A Limited were exercised by Dame Ann Gloag as a result of her shareholding in, and membership of the board of, Gloag Investments Group Limited.
12. Date of Completion
25-May-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London


All news about STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
10:21aHolding(s) in Company
GL
05/24British Competition Watchdog Drops Probe on National Express, Stagecoach Merger
MT
05/24Transfer of treasury shares
GL
05/24Transfer of treasury shares
AQ
05/23HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Stagecoach Group plc
AQ
05/22German Asset Manager DWS' Takeover Bid for Stagecoach Becomes Unconditional
MT
05/20Holding(s) in Company
GL
05/20Holding(s) in Company
GL
05/20National Express Group PLC cancelled the acquisition of Stagecoach Group plc from a gro..
CI
05/18Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Stagecoach Group Plc
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 119 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net income 2022 21,8 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net Debt 2022 287 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 590 M 739 M 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Stagecoach Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 105,00 GBX
Average target price 113,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Andrew Griffiths Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ross John Paterson Finance Director & Executive Director
Raymond O'Toole Non-Executive Chairman
Gregor Alexander Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
James Daniel Bilefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC16.99%725
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED3.58%34 205
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.95%3 356
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED3.57%2 289
FIRSTGROUP PLC13.21%1 064
FNM S.P.A.-18.57%233