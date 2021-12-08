UK's Stagecoach profit surges as public transport usage picks up

Dec 8 (Reuters) - British bus and rail operator Stagecoach
posted a jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted
by easing COVID-19 curbs and reopening of educational institutes
and workplaces, but passenger numbers still trailed pre-pandemic
levels.
The company said its passenger journeys recovered to more
than 70% of 2019 levels in November before softening recently
due to Storm Arwen across the UK and recent COVID-19 measures.
Transport operators are recuperating from the lows hit at
the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when restrictions and calls
to maintain social distancing discouraged people from using
public buses and trains.
While most curbs in Britain were lifted in July, the
government last week imposed mask mandates in public transport
to curb the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
Stagecoach, which is in talks with rival National Express
over a possible all-share takeover, said its adjusted
pre-tax profit was 18.4 million pounds ($24.37 million) for the
six months ended October, up from 0.4 million pounds last year.
Developments around its deal with National Express is in
focus now, with the latter having a deadline of Dec. 14 to make
an offer for Stagecoach or walk away. The agreement, if struck,
is seen helping the public transport majors save costs with
state aid set to end in the coming months.
($1 = 0.7549 pounds)
(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in
Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)