Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Stagecoach Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGC   GB00B6YTLS95

STAGECOACH GROUP PLC

(SGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK transport group National Express in takeover talks to buy rival Stagecoach

09/21/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Shields

LONDON (Reuters) -British transport company National Express is in talks to acquire rival operator Stagecoach Group in an all-share deal, which would result in cost savings and provide new growth opportunities for the companies.

National Express has bus and coach operations in Spain and the Britain, runs school buses in the United States, and has a German rail contract, while Stagecoach is solely focused on Britain, where it is the biggest bus and coach operator.

Under the terms of the potential takeover, Stagecoach shareholders would receive 0.36 new National Express shares for each Stagecoach share, giving them a 25% stake in the merged group.

That would value Stagecoach at about 445 million pounds ($609 million), representing an 18% premium on the closing price of its shares on Monday.

The companies said that discussions and due diligence remained ongoing and there could be no certainty that a formal offer would be made.

Should a deal go ahead, Stagecoach's chairman Ray O'Toole, a former chief operating officer at National Express, would become chair of the combined group, while National Express chief executive Ignacio Garat would continue as CEO of the merged entity.

($1 = 0.7310 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton and Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
All news about STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
02:53aSTAGECOACH : National Express, Stagecoach Confirm Merger Talks
MT
02:33aNATIONAL EXPRESS : UK transport group National Express in takeover talks to buy ..
RE
09/20NATIONAL EXPRESS : Mulls Acquisition of Stagecoach
MT
09/03STAGECOACH : Result of AGM
AQ
08/26EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Fed Uncertainty Weighs -2-
DJ
08/25STAGECOACH : UK Slaps Ernst & Young with $5 Million Fine Over Stagecoach Audit F..
MT
08/25EY fined 3.5 million stg for failings in Stagecoach audit
RE
08/25STAGECOACH : EY fined 3.5 mln stg for failings in Stagecoach audit
RE
07/21Kinder Morgan trims annual earnings outlook on lower volumes
RE
07/16STAGECOACH : Notice of AGM
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 116 M 1 525 M 1 525 M
Net income 2022 22,3 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2022 335 M 458 M 458 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 375 M 513 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 24 135
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Stagecoach Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 68,05 GBX
Average target price 108,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Andrew Griffiths Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ross John Paterson Finance Director & Executive Director
Raymond O'Toole Independent Chairman
Arnold Mark Threapleton Chief Operating Officer
Gregor Alexander Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC-8.10%513
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.96%34 892
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.54%3 754
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-9.58%2 476
FIRSTGROUP PLC16.42%1 431
NOBINA AB (PUBL)14.43%787