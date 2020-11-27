Log in
StageZero Life Sciences : Announces Issuance of Receipt for Final Prospectus and Conditional Listing Approval

11/27/2020 | 04:41pm EST
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero' or the 'Company') announces that it has today been issued a receipt by the Ontario Securities Commission in respect of its final prospectus dated November 26, 2020.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the common shares (the 'Shares') partially comprising the units (the 'Units') offered by the prospectus, the Shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants (the 'Warrants') partially comprising the Units, the shares issuable upon exercise of broker warrants granted to the agents for the prospectus offering. Listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange on or before January 18, 2021.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Warrants under the symbol 'SZLS.WS'. Listing of the Warrants is subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange on or before January 18, 2021, including distribution of the securities to a minimum number of public securityholders.

The offering is expected to close on or about December 4, 2020.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomist who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as 'expects', 'will' and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by emailing Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., at ecm@echelonpartners.com. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

Company Contacts:

James R. Howard-Tripp
Chairman & CEO
jht@stagezerols.com
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1

Rebecca Greco
Investor Relations
rgreco@stagezerols.com
Tel: 1-855-420-7140 Ext. 1838

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618631/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Announces-Issuance-of-Receipt-for-Final-Prospectus-and-Conditional-Listing-Approval

Disclaimer

StageZero Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 21:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
