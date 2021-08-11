StageZero Life Sciences : to Issue Q2 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, August 17

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences ('StageZero' or the 'Company') (TSX:SZLS) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 operational results before the market open on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. StageZero's Chairman and CEO, James Howard-Tripp, will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to review the operational results and discuss business developments.

Analyst and Investor Call

Event Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2082/42373

Participant Numbers: Toll Free: +1 844-602-0380

International: +1-862-298-0970

Replay Number: Toll Free: +1-877-481-4010

International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 42373

About StageZero Life Sciences Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

James Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

For further information please contact:

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838

rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 21:40:02 UTC.

View source version on accesswire.com: