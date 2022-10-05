Advanced search
    STGW   US85256A1097

STAGWELL INC.

(STGW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:46 2022-10-05 am EDT
7.325 USD   +1.74%
09:31aStagwell (stgw) acquires wolfgang to expand the doner partners network; colin jeffery appointed chief creative officer of doner
PR
09/30Stagwell (STGW) to Deliver Insights for CMOs on Unprecedented Political Media Spend and Untapped Power of Brand Fandom at Advertising Week New York
PR
09/29Stagwell (STGW) Marketing Cloud Hires First Chief Technology Officer Mansoor Basha
PR
STAGWELL (STGW) ACQUIRES WOLFGANG TO EXPAND THE DONER PARTNERS NETWORK; COLIN JEFFERY APPOINTED CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER OF DONER

10/05/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Doner celebrates 85th anniversary with new leadership and expanded network

DETROIT and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, full-service agency Doner, known for operating at the intersection of Modern & Main Street, marks its 85th anniversary by welcoming award-winning creative agency Wolfgang to the Doner Partners Network (DPN). As part of this acquisition by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the founding partners of Wolfgang will take on meaningful leadership roles within the DPN and enhance the network's West Coast presence. These moves come as the DPN accelerates momentum with new business wins and industry accolades, including Doner's recognition as an Ad Age A-List 2022 Standout Agency

Colin Jeffery, currently Chief Creative Officer of Wolfgang, will become the CCO of Doner. Jeffery has driven great success as CCO at Wolfgang, and before that, as CCO of David&Goliath for 10+ years. Among Jeffery's long list of accolades include being credited with helping KIA Motors become the fastest growing car brand in the U.S. He brings with him global experience in Singapore and South Africa, and category expertise across CPG, QSR, sports, travel, gaming, alcoholic beverage, entertainment and lifestyle.

"Doner is not an agency that rests on its laurels, or really rests at all." said David DeMuth, CEO and Chair, Doner Partners Network. "In our 85th year, we continue to grow, evolve and innovate, and that continues to attract top talent. We're certain Colin will make an immediate impact as Doner's CCO and thrilled for what's ahead as Wolfgang joins the DPN."

Jeffery will oversee Doner and Wolfgang's creative departments in his newly appointed role, leading all innovation and delivering purposeful and culturally relevant creative work. 

"Doner has an incredible legacy and has created a wide range of iconic work over the years," said Colin Jeffery, CCO, Doner. "The agency's 'At the intersection of Modern & Main Street' positioning is smart, widely relatable, and very much in tune with the times. I'm looking forward to helping our clients create the next chapter of famous, transformational work. And with Doner's diverse and impressive client roster, there's opportunity all around us."

Mike Geiger, CEO of Wolfgang and former president of JWT North America, has also been appointed CEO of production studio Cahoots. Under Geiger's leadership, Cahoots will continue to provide clients within the DPN, and the industry, access to top-tier directorial talent and innovative and efficient post production capabilities, while expanding its offerings and talent roster.

Seema Miller, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Strategy Officer, Wolfgang, will remain in that role, and lead strategic and new business initiatives across Stagwell. Miller has held leadership roles in strategic planning at David&Goliath, Wieden+Kennedy and Leo Burnett.

Stagwell acquired a minority interest in Wolfgang in 2019. Today's acquisition brings Wolfgang fully into the Stagwell family. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Doner

You'll find us at the intersection of Modern & Main Street. It's where we help Main Street brands compete in the modern marketplace – and Modern brands scale by connecting with everyday Americans. Our clients include McDonald's, Johnson & Johnson, Stellantis, Amazon, JBL, Hackensack Meridian Health, Bloomberg Media, The UPS Store, and many more of America's favorite brands. We apply data-driven strategy to bring our creativity to life across all platforms. And we offer our clients speed and efficiency with an in-house content studio that is the largest in the Midwest and unmatched in the industry. To learn more about Doner and see some of our work, visit doner.com.

