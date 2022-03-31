STAGWELL (STGW) IS THE #7 MOST AWARDED MARKETING NETWORK FOR EFFECTIVENESS WORLDWIDE in WARC CREATIVE 100 RANKING

Dual recognition from the World Advertising Research Center places Stagwell in top 10 global marketing networks for effectiveness and creativity; accolades follow breakout Q1 of awards for Stagwell agencies.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell, (NASDAQ: STGW) the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the receipt of two global accolades from the World Advertising Research Center, cementing its position as a marketing provider driving unmistakable creative effectiveness for clients worldwide.

WARC has crowned Stagwell the #7 most-awarded holding company for effectiveness and the #9 most-awarded holding company for creativity. The accolades reflect an impressive year of awards performance in 2021 from Stagwell's portfolio of 70+ leading marketing firms, from the industry's highest honors (Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Effies, and Clio Awards) to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, and more.

"We applaud the creative, diverse, and innovative talent across Stagwell's global network for their work contributing to this honor. Stagwell believes a simple but powerful equation drives unmistakable results: creative + connected = effective," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Regardless of the specialties they operate in, our agencies leverage top-notch creativity and expertise in the modern tools of marketing — data, technology, research & insights — to deliver results. As a new global challenger, Stagwell is punching up to compete against legacy advertising giants in nearly every arena – and the industry is taking notice."

The WARC designations come on the heels of a breakout quarter of awards and global recognition for Stagwell, reflecting excellence across its core capabilities of digital transformation and innovation, creative content production, omnichannel media, research & insights, and public affairs & communications.

Key additional award highlights from Q1 2022 include:

Dozens of other awards spanning agencies such as Colle McVoy, Locaria, Code and Theory, Scout Health, Concentric Health Experiences, and DonerNorth were received by Stagwell agencies in Q1. To keep up with the latest work and accolades, follow Stagwell on LinkedIn.

