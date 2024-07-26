"Gaming is a place where ads should not be disruptive…they should actually be additive to the experience part of the game,"Elimeliah notes.Companies like Stagwell and Anzuare transforming the in-game advertising experience for players, ensuring that ads are immersive and creative.

Anzu, in partnership with Stagwell, recently shared insights into creative best practices for intrinsic in-game advertising, where following these practices can significantly enhance brand lift performance and drive brand awareness. "This research shows that non-intrusive and authentic ads can captivate attention and enrich the gaming experience, but only if approached in the right way and with an appreciation for how the gaming audience prefers to interact with brands," says David Sable, Vice Chair of Stagwell.

Creative excellence is essential to the marketing around gaming as well. For the launch of Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV, 72andSunny created "Cathedral of Diablo," a dramatic and cinematic campaign featuring a 160-foot-long mural of Diablo scenes painted across the interior of a French Gothic cathedral. "It's a different world now than when it was when I first started doing video game advertising. There was a time when you would put out a 15-second trailer for a niche market," says Tim Wolfe, Group Creative Director of 72andSunny. "Slowly and steadily, as gaming itself became more mainstream, its communications became more mainstream, advanced and crafted."