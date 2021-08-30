Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stagwell Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STGW   US85256A1097

STAGWELL INC.

(STGW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stagwell Inc. : (STGW) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

08/30/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW): Stagwell announced it will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, as it continues to celebrate the completion of the company's launch in August. 

In honor of the occasion, Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, will ring the Closing Bell. A live stream of the ceremony will be available on NASDAQ's site at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony 

Earlier this month, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and MDC Partners Inc. combined to form Stagwell, a top-10 global marketing services company built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 24+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.

For more information, visit www.stagwellglobal.com

Contact:

Beth Sidhu


Beth.Sidhu@stagwellglobal.com 


202-423-4414


 

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-inc-stgw-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-closing-bell-301365513.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about STAGWELL INC.
04:58pSTAGWELL INC. : (STGW) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
PR
12:12pSTAGWELL : FOR IMMEDIATE ISSUE (Form 8-K)
PU
12:06pSTAGWELL INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under ..
AQ
11:46aSTAGWELL INC. : (STGW) Announces Closing of Additional Offering of Senior Notes
PR
08/25STAGWELL : Subsidiary Prices Add-On Offering
MT
08/25STAGWELL : Unit Prices $50 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
08/25STAGWELL : FOR IMMEDIATE ISSUE (Form 8-K)
PU
08/25STAGWELL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/25STAGWELL INC. : (STGW) Announces Additional Offering of Senior Notes
PR
08/25STAGWELL INC. : (STGW) Announces Pricing of Additional Offering of Senior Notes
PR
More news