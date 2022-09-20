Stagwell (STGW) Adds 19 Partners in Asia and Europe to Global Affiliate Network

New affiliates rapidly scale global content and media capabilities while adding specialty expertise in fast-growing experiential, events, and gaming categories

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has added 19 partners across Asia-Pacific and Europe to its Global Affiliate Network, on the heels of the opening of its newest office in Malaysia. The partners – which span China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Italy, and the U.K. – enhance the network's scaled content and media capabilities, while adding specialty expertise in fast-growing experiential, events, and gaming categories.

"With our affiliate partners worldwide, we've been able to punch up to win new business and land account expansions across Stagwell – from Hydraltye in Australia and Mashreq Bank in the UAE to our major Lenovo win across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and North America," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "With our model, we're not just placing random dots on a map; we're able to provide clients with global execution rooted in local understanding."

"The Stagwell model is intentionally designed to be globally, locally and technologically plug-and-play for clients and agencies alike. From out-of-home to digital media to experiential activation, we're delivering comprehensive brand marketing solutions across borders, on a local level with global scale," said Randy Duax, managing director, APAC, Stagwell. "We just opened our Malaysia office. We're deepening our partnership with GIMC. We've been on a new business tear. The momentum is here."

Together, the new affiliates add 1,400 marketing practitioners to Stagwell's functional global footprint, with expanded capabilities in gaming, experiential, and media. They will collaborate with agencies across Stagwell, complementing the network's full-service modern marketing capabilities while providing invaluable in-market support.

The new affiliates include:

99IE ( China , Gaming)

, Gaming) BushAd ( South Korea , Media)

, Media) Caffiena ( Italy , Content)

, Content) Digital Mill (U.K., Content)

DIGITALLABS ( India , Media)

, Media) Event Capital ( India , Events)

, Events) GIMC ( China , Media)

, Media) Hyperlocal Metrics ( India , Media)

, Media) INVENTECH ( India , Media)

, Media) Kingdom Digital ( Malaysia , Content)

, Content) Laqshya Airport Media ( India , Media)

, Media) Laqshya Assets ( India , Media)

, Media) Laqshya Live Experie3nces ( India , Experiential)

, Experiential) Laqshya Media Group ( India , Media)

, Media) Laqshya Solutions ( India , Media)

, Media) MarketIn ( China , Media)

, Media) SearchGuru ( Malaysia , Digital Media)

, Digital Media) SparkX ( China , Media)

, Media) SuperDrive ( Japan , Digital Media)

Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program powers agile global solutions for clients, enabling Stagwell to partner with regional experts to scale marketing capabilities into new regions. In less than 2 years, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 80 affiliates across APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and North America, extending Stagwell's operational global reach to 98 countries.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

