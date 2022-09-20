Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stagwell Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STGW   US85256A1097

STAGWELL INC.

(STGW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
7.420 USD   +1.92%
08:31aStagwell (STGW) Adds 19 Partners in Asia and Europe to Global Affiliate Network
PR
09/15Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the 2022 Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
PR
09/13PR Pros Want to Change the Future of Their Industry, and AI could Spark this Transition, Per New Research from Stagwell's (STGW) PRophet and The Harris Poll
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stagwell (STGW) Adds 19 Partners in Asia and Europe to Global Affiliate Network

09/20/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New affiliates rapidly scale global content and media capabilities while adding specialty expertise in fast-growing experiential, events, and gaming categories 

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has added 19 partners across Asia-Pacific and Europe to its Global Affiliate Network, on the heels of the opening of its newest office in Malaysia. The partners – which span China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Italy, and the U.K. – enhance the network's scaled content and media capabilities, while adding specialty expertise in fast-growing experiential, events, and gaming categories.

New affiliates rapidly scale global content and media capabilities while adding specialty expertise.

"With our affiliate partners worldwide, we've been able to punch up to win new business and land account expansions across Stagwell – from Hydraltye in Australia and Mashreq Bank in the UAE to our major Lenovo win across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and North America," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "With our model, we're not just placing random dots on a map; we're able to provide clients with global execution rooted in local understanding."

"The Stagwell model is intentionally designed to be globally, locally and technologically plug-and-play for clients and agencies alike. From out-of-home to digital media to experiential activation, we're delivering comprehensive brand marketing solutions across borders, on a local level with global scale," said Randy Duax, managing director, APAC, Stagwell. "We just opened our Malaysia office. We're deepening our partnership with GIMC. We've been on a new business tear. The momentum is here."

Together, the new affiliates add 1,400 marketing practitioners to Stagwell's functional global footprint, with expanded capabilities in gaming, experiential, and media. They will collaborate with agencies across Stagwell, complementing the network's full-service modern marketing capabilities while providing invaluable in-market support.

The new affiliates include:

  • 99IE (China, Gaming)
  • BushAd (South Korea, Media)
  • Caffiena (Italy, Content)
  • Digital Mill (U.K., Content)
  • DIGITALLABS (India, Media)
  • Event Capital (India, Events)
  • GIMC (China, Media)
  • Hyperlocal Metrics (India, Media)
  • INVENTECH (India, Media)
  • Kingdom Digital (Malaysia, Content)
  • Laqshya Airport Media (India, Media)
  • Laqshya Assets (India, Media)
  • Laqshya Live Experie3nces (India, Experiential)
  • Laqshya Media Group (India, Media)
  • Laqshya Solutions (India, Media)
  • MarketIn (China, Media)
  • SearchGuru (Malaysia, Digital Media)
  • SparkX (China, Media)
  • SuperDrive (Japan, Digital Media)

Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program powers agile global solutions for clients, enabling Stagwell to partner with regional experts to scale marketing capabilities into new regions. In less than 2 years, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 80 affiliates across APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and North America, extending Stagwell's operational global reach to 98 countries.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Arvizo
pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-adds-19-partners-in-asia-and-europe-to-global-affiliate-network-301628044.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about STAGWELL INC.
08:31aStagwell (STGW) Adds 19 Partners in Asia and Europe to Global Affiliate Network
PR
09/15Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the 2022 Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
PR
09/13PR Pros Want to Change the Future of Their Industry, and AI could Spark this Transition..
PR
09/09Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conferenc..
PR
09/06Needham Starts Stagwell at Buy With $9 Price Target
MT
09/01Stagwell Says It Has Opened Global Office in Malaysia; Shares Fall
MT
09/01Stagwell Expands APAC Presence with Opening of Malaysia Office
PR
09/01Stagwell Expands APAC Presence with Opening of Malaysia Office
CI
08/25Stagwell (STGW) to Present at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
PR
08/24Stagwell (STGW) to Attend the Benchmark Company 2022 Consumer/Media/Entertainment One-o..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STAGWELL INC.
More recommendations