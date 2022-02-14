Log in
    STGW   US85256A1097

STAGWELL INC.

(STGW)
Stagwell (STGW) Agencies Lead New Challengers and Brand Staples in Omnichannel Efforts at the Big Game

02/14/2022 | 05:38pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today cheered its client partners who produced national campaigns during the Super Bowl this year. For the second year in a row, Stagwell's agencies commanded an outsized presence supporting the roster of brands at the game, comprising more than 10 percent of the campaigns that aired – far beyond Stagwell's market size. Campaigns included work for Super Bowl staples and newcomers alike – and paired culture moving creativity with omnichannel strategy to drive business impact.

Work that aired nationally during the game includes: 

  • Anomaly for Meta, Vroom, and Expedia
  • 72andSunny for the National Football League
  • Forsman & Bodenfors for Polestar
  • Doner for Cue Health

In addition to prime-time spots, Stagwell's agencies Anomaly, 72andSunny, Colle McVoy, Allison+Partners, and GALE produced several regional and digital-only efforts for clients including Cenex, Captain Morgan, MilkPep, LikeMeat and more. To view all of Stagwell's content from this year's game, visit our site at https://www.stagwellglobal.com/stagwell-super-bowl-2022/

Notably, Forsman & Bodenfors work for Polestar and Doner's spot for Cue Health represented both brands' debuts among the roster of Big Game advertisers. Polestar has worked separately with Forsman & Bodenfors and Stagwell agency YML on global brand positioning and national digital work. Last year, Cue Health, the revolutionary at-home COVID-19 digital testing tool, selected Doner to drive marketing efforts for the brand.

"On and off the field, leading brands continue to trust our agencies to bring transformative marketing to life on one of the world's most expensive stages," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Digital marketing is changing the playbook brands run at the Big Game, driving even more importance to social activations, digital tools that seamlessly bridge discovery and conversion, and brand-relevant experiments with emerging technology. Our agencies are committed to helping clients adapt to the evolving realities around major marketing tentpoles like the Big Game."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

