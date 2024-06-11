NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today celebrates its global agencies and products for winning over 300 awards in 2024 to date, recognizing innovative strategies and impactful campaigns for our 4000+ clients around the world. These honors include 60 gold, 63 silver, and 123 bronze awards at top shows including The Andy Awards, Clio Awards, D&AD Awards, Drum Marketing Awards Americas, The Effie's, New York Festivals Advertising Awards, PRovoke SABREs, Shorty Awards, Spikes Asia, Webby Awards, and more.

"In the first half of the year, Stagwell's network captured 300 of the top awards across major industry shows, including an array of Agency of the Year recognitions," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "We are maybe 1% to 2% of the market in size, and yet far exceeding that in terms of industry recognition. Thank you to our clients for their trust in our unique ability to deliver at the intersection of research-driven creativity, technology, and talent."

Award Highlights from H1 2024 include:

10+ "Agency of the Year" Distinctions , including Ace Awards "Creative Agency of the Year" for Code and Theory ; Ad Age A-List Award for 72andSunny (#8); Ad Age Business Transformation Agency of the Year for Code and Theory; Ad Age Standout Agency of the Year for Colle McVoy ; Ad Age Standout Agency of the Year for Team Epiphany ; Campaign U.S. "Advertising Agency of the Year" for GALE ; Campaign U.S. "Media Agency of the Year" for Assembly; Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards "Media Agency of the Year" for Movers+Shakers ; Observer Top 5 Agencies for Crisis & Reputation Management for SKDK ; PRovoke Media IN2 SABRE Awards North America "Disruptive Agency of the Year" for Exponent PR ; and PRSA Anvil Awards "Silver Oak Anvil" Award for Agencies for HUNTER.

with highlights including – an AI tool for PR professionals – winning at the Webby Awards for Marketing and Content Management App; and at the IN2 SABRE Awards' Tech Stack category; SMC's shared augmented reality platform winning Best in Extended Reality at the SBJ Sports Business Awards: Tech; campaign measurement tool, BrandGeist IQ, winning in the Tech Stack Awards at the IN2 SABREs; innovative OOH green bidding tech for Ovo Energy winning in the Product Innovation category at the Campaign Media Awards; and innovative use of AI for NBC's "Big Board" winning Gold for Use of Data in the New York Festival Awards. Top 5 Awarded Campaigns Globally from Stagwell Agencies Include: "Anti-Choice Ads" from 72andSunny, Wisp, and the Abortion Freedom Fund: This Fast Company "World Changing Ideas" 2024 Winner was an interactive PSA for reproductive rights, which turned the "skip ad" button into an inescapable dilemma for anti-abortion audiences. With top honors won at global shows such as the 28th Annual Webby Awards, Clio Awards, Clio Health Awards, and D&ADs , "Anti-Choice Ads" is a shortlisted campaign for the prestigious Cannes Lions Glass Lions for Change. "The NIL Student Nurse Initiative" from Doner for Saucony and the Galen College of Nursing saw one of America's largest educators of nurses, Galen College of Nursing, introduce the first ever NIL program developed exclusively for nursing students. In addition to winning a Grand Clio at the 2023 Clio Sports Awards, this campaign has picked up top wins at the 2024 Clio Health Awards and One Show . "Map the Gaps" from YETI and Code and Theory set out to take the "street" out of Google Street View – by locating and integrating some of the world's last uncharted trails. As digital partner, Code and Theory designed, developed, and launched the digital experience anchoring Map the Gaps, an effort which has won top awards at the 15th Annual Shorty Awards, One Show , The Drum Awards for Marketing Americas, ADC Awards, and 28th Annual Webby Awards, among others. Tequilla Don Julio's Super Bowl Stunt saw HUNTER partner with the Diageo brand to turn the tallest freestanding observation tower in the U.S., the STRAT Hotel, into a 1,149-feet-tall replica of Tequila Don Julio 1942's iconic bottle. This first-of-its-kind projection stunt has picked up top accolades at The Drum Marketing Awards for Americas, Muse Creative Awards, and others. " The La-Z Boy Decliner " from Colle McVoy for La-Z Boy saw Colle McVoy's creative technology team design and fabricate "The Decliner," a first of its kind recliner allowing owners to AI-generate a cancellation excuse via SMS simply by pulling the handle. Alongside juicing La-Z-Boy's website traffic by 200% and increasing brand sales by 50% during the first week of the campaign, The La-Z-Boy Decliner has stunned juries at the PRWeek Awards, PRovoke Media IN2 SABRE Awards North America, MediaPost Planning & Buying Awards, and more.



About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

