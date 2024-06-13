NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today the additions of four independent agencies in Asia Pacific to its expanding Global Affiliate Network.

These four new affiliate partnerships strengthen Stagwell's reach in the fast-growing Asia Pacific region, adding additional full-service advertising and design, digital experience, and affiliate marketing capabilities to the network's suite of client solutions.

A deeper look at the four new Asia Pacific affiliates:

Agency – Singapore

Agency is a Singapore-based design firm specializing in combining design and strategy to create impactful, future-oriented business solutions. These include strategic and insight-driven design solutions, user experience and impactful engagement, and change management and organisational transformation. They have been the recipient of multiple local and international accolades, including Fast Company's Best Design Asia Pacific at the 2023 'Innovation by Design' awards. Agency's clients include Banyan Tree, Meta, Sheares Healthcare, Singapore Press Holdings and various Singapore government agencies.

"Joining the Stagwell Global Affiliate Network is a thrilling milestone for us. We are eager to collaborate within this family of dynamic companies by adding strategic design as a critical tool for creativity, to generate greater value for our clients and their customers alike." – Lishan Soh, Co-Founder of Agency

Arena Media – Dhaka, Bangladesh

Arena Media is a dynamic advertising agency delivering innovative, impactful solutions since 2009 across creative services, media, and public relations. With diverse capabilities that meet evolving client needs, Arena partners with local and global brands such as Audi, British Council, Renaissance Hotels, Emami, RSPL and YC.

"We are delighted to join Stagwell's prestigious global network and look forward to fostering collaborations with people at the forefront of challenging and transforming the art and science of marketing. As Bangladesh is one of the world's fastest-growing economies, we are poised to leverage our local expertise and contribute our unique insights to enhance data-driven, culturally-relevant marketing solutions that drive business growth worldwide." – Mazharul H. Chowdhury, Group Managing Director at Arena Media Bangladesh

Lodestar Marketing – Bangkok, Thailand

Founded just three years ago, Lodestar Marketing continues to go from strength to strength with their regional, yet local approach. They are the leading Southeast Asia Affiliate & Partnership marketing agency, with the founders having been working in the channel since 2000. They support a number of clients across the region including Puma, Kaspersky, Allianz Insurance and many more.

"This is an extremely exciting partnership for us, giving Lodestar Marketing direct access to companies within Stagwell and vice versa to offer channel support and growth. We look forward to the opportunities to help drive additional revenue for clients within the group." – Jesper Kauth, Managing Partner at Lodestar Marketing

R&D Online Marketing Services – Beijing, China

R&D Online Marketing Services, founded in 2001, is a tech-forward digital agency that provides end-to-end brand storytelling and sales integration services in the social media and ecommerce domain. The team collaborates across industry sectors with brands including China Telecom, Maybelline, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft and Schwarzkopf.

"I am thrilled about our affiliate partnership with Stagwell. This collaboration allows us to leverage Stagwell's expansive global network and innovative marketing solutions, extending our services within China and beyond. By riding this trend, we are poised to help Chinese brands venture into the overseas market, bringing their unique value propositions to a global audience. Together with Stagwell, we are committed to driving growth and success for our clients in the international arena." – Tony Tang, Managing Partner at R&D Online Marketing Services

"We look forward to adding Agency, Arena Media, Lodestar Marketing and R&D Online Marketing Services' proven track record and deep local expertise to our Global Affiliate Program," said Randy Duax, Managing Director, Asia-Pacific for Stagwell. "These four affiliates reinforce Stagwell's commitment to elevating our clients' businesses with agile, data-driven, and culturally relevant marketing solutions."

Stagwell Asia is anchored by regional offices in Singapore and Malaysia, with over 25 affiliate partners in Asia. With a network of nearly 80 affiliates spanning APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and North America, Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program cements the network's operational reach in nearly 100 countries.

Through its Global Affiliate Program, Stagwell provides full-service capabilities worldwide, while ensuring clients receive best-in-class service and solutions tailored to their priority markets. A mutually beneficial arrangement for both Stagwell and its affiliates, the program expands the affiliate agencies' scope of opportunity beyond their local markets while supporting Stagwell's expansion goals.

