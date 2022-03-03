Log in
Stagwell (STGW) To Attend and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

03/03/2022 | 05:51pm EST
NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the upcoming Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on March 15, 2022. Management will also host several 1X1 sessions with investors at the conference. To coordinate a meeting, please contact Michaela Pewarski, VP, Investor Relations at ir@stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell's Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings webcast will take place the week prior to the conference on Tuesday, March 8 at 8:30 AM ET. Visit this link to register and access the webcast.

To learn more about Stagwell, visit https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:
Michaela Pewarski
ir@stagwellglobal.com
646-429-1812

