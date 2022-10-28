Advanced search
STAGWELL INC.

(STGW)
10-28-2022
7.620 USD   +3.25%
04:31pStagwell (STGW) to Participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference
PR
10/19Sector Update: Tech Stocks, Supported by Chipmakers, Trim Most of Earlier Slide
MT
10/19Sector Update: Tech Stocks Falling Wednesday but Chipmakers Working to Limit Slide
MT
Stagwell (STGW) to Participate in the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference

10/28/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present at the upcoming 2022 Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference hosted in New York by RBC Capital Markets on November 15 and 16, 2022. Penn will participate in a fireside chat at 3:10PM on Tuesday November 15 and is available for 1:1 investor meetings throughout the duration of the event. For more information, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.  

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell.

About Stagwell 
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Contact:

Michaela Pewarski


ir@stagwellglobal.com 


646-429-1812 

 

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-participate-in-the-2022-rbc-capital-markets-global-technology-internet-media--telecom-conference-301662717.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
