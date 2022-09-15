Advanced search
    STGW   US85256A1097

STAGWELL INC.

(STGW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-09-15 pm EDT
7.335 USD   -0.07%
Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the 2022 Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

09/15/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present at the upcoming Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM ET. Penn will be available for 1:1 investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.  

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. 

About Stagwell 

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Contact: Michaela Pewarski 
ir@stagwellglobal.com   
646-429-1812  

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-present-at-the-2022-sidoti-small-cap-virtual-conference-301625724.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
