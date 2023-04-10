Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Stagwell Inc.
  News
  Summary
    STGW   US85256A1097

STAGWELL INC.

(STGW)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
6.810 USD   -1.87%
04:31p Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
PR
03/29 Stagwell's (STGW) Harris Poll Expands On Demand Offerings to B2B and Healthcare Audiences
PR
03/24 Insider Sell: Stagwell
MT
Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today it will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended Mar. 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit https://stgw.io/Q12023Earnings

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

IR Contact:
Jason Reid
ir@stagwellglobal.com  

PR Contact:
Beth Sidhu
pr@stagwellglobal.com  

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2023-301793535.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer