With nominations across categories including Marketing, Innovation, Health & Wellness, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and more, Stagwell and its agencies are on course to take home big wins at the 28th Annual Webby Awards, the leading international award recognizing excellence on the internet. Eleven Stagwell agencies are up for consideration in the People's Voice vote: 72andSunny, Code and Theory, Doner, Instrument, GALE, KWT Global, Left Field Labs, Movers+Shakers, Anomaly, HUNTER and Mediacurrent. Every vote counts-click through the nominations listed below to cast your vote.
Voting takes less than ten seconds:
- Click through the links to each nomination
- Create an account
- Click VOTE
Voting closes on April 18.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stagwell Inc. published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 13:38:07 UTC.