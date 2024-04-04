Stagwell Inc. is a digital-first global marketing network. Its primary capabilities include digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications. Its Integrated Agencies Network segment consists of the Anomaly Alliance, Constellation, the Doner Partner Network, Code and Theory, and National Research Group. Its Brand Performance Network segment includes a unified media and data management structure with omnichannel media placement, creative media consulting, influencer, and business-to-business marketing capabilities. Its Communications Network segment includes a network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations. It also specializes in offering cultural relevance, experiential, digital storytelling, branded content, multi-cultural marketing, and influencer integration.

