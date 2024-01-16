IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiview, a nationally recognized B2B marketing firm, proudly announces the promotion of Brandon Webb, formerly Chief Operating Officer, to the position of President.

As COO/CIO, Brandon Webb demonstrated keen insights into industry trends and played a critical role in driving operational excellence at Multiview. In his new position as President, Webb will oversee all aspects of Multiview's operations, including sales, marketing, product development, technology, and customer service. His strategic vision will guide the company as it continues to deliver innovative marketing solutions to the B2B industry.

"Brandon's vision, operational expertise, and understanding of our market make him the ideal leader for this role," said Andy Keith, CEO of Multiview. "His ability to inspire teams and drive innovation has been instrumental in our growth. I am confident that under his leadership, Multiview will continue to thrive and redefine the B2B marketing landscape."

This strategic leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for Multiview as it continues to evolve and set new standards in B2B marketing solutions.

"I am both humbled and excited by this opportunity," said Webb. "I look forward to working with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional solutions that drive growth for our clients and association partners. Together, we're shaping the future of B2B marketing."

About Multiview

Motivated by our partners' success, Multiview has dedicated 20 years to providing high-quality digital media solutions to the B2B industry. As a leading digital publisher and marketing company, we unite buyers and sellers to accelerate their growth through the B2B Marketplace. By leveraging our vast network and first-party data on over 10 million B2B professionals across 30 industries, we deliver highly targeted advertisements to unique market segments, resulting in millions of additional revenue for our partners. We're proud to work alongside 1,200 associations and 12,000 clients to help them turn their goals into reality, because at Multiview: Your Aspiration Is Our Inspiration. Learn more at www.multiview.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

