WHEN THE BOSS IS AWAY, WORKERS ARE LESS PRODUCTIVE

A third of American workers admit to being less productive and "slacking off" while the boss is on summer vacation, according to our Harris Poll research with Dayforce.

41% of full-time employed adults report being less productive during the summer months.

35% say they often slack off while their boss is on vacation.

To address this, 58% of employees say their employer offers some type of summertime flexibility, including flexible work hours/schedules (32%), increased work-from-home options (22%), summer Fridays (19%) and seasonal work-from-anywhere options (17%).

BLEISURE TRAVEL TREND FOR 1 IN 3 AMERICANS

Travel is back, and half of Americans say they are traveling more for work - with 1 in 3 extending work travel for personal time away, according to The Harris Poll's new "Travel and Hospitality Snapshot."

28% of Americans who travel for work say their company is ramping up travel.

51% say that it's likely that they will travel more for work this year compared to last year.

18% say they still travel for work less now than before the pandemic.

Of those who travel for work, 24% travel at least once a week, 24% travel at least once a month, and 43% travel at least once every three months.

56% of work trips remain within the same state where the employee works.

24% of work travel is international.

31% of those who travel for work try to extend the length of their work trips into personal vacations - creating the "bleisure travel" trend.

Even if they can't sneak in a few extra days, 58% of business travelers say they try to explore as much of the destination as time allows when traveling for work.

59% who travel for work say that they usually book with the same brands for personal and business travel accommodations.

49% of business travelers book their own work travel plans and accommodations.

Delta Air Lines ranks No. 1 among the top U.S. airlines on customer satisfaction and is viewed as more "premium" and "fun" than American Airlines and United.

Other brands that overindex among business travelers: Vineyard Vines, Qdoba, Hermes, Canada Goose and Omega.

AI IS THE NEW TRAVEL AGENT

Can AI create a dream vacation that includes culture, nature, hotels and transportation? Our Harris Poll study with MoneyLion shows it's possible.

70% of Americans are either using or planning to use AI for travel planning.

20% of 18- to 34-year-olds already integrate AI into travel plans.

56% are likely to use AI to help find restaurants, 53% to find hotel destinations, 51% for local transportation and 50% for flight recommendations.

50% also will use AI to help with travel budgeting.

