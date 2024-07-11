WHEN THE BOSS IS AWAY, WORKERS ARE LESS PRODUCTIVE
A third of American workers admit to being less productive and "slacking off" while the boss is on summer vacation, according to our Harris Poll research with Dayforce.
- 41% of full-time employed adults report being less productive during the summer months.
- 35% say they often slack off while their boss is on vacation.
- To address this, 58% of employees say their employer offers some type of summertime flexibility, including flexible work hours/schedules (32%), increased work-from-home options (22%), summer Fridays (19%) and seasonal work-from-anywhere options (17%).
BLEISURE TRAVEL TREND FOR 1 IN 3 AMERICANS
Travel is back, and half of Americans say they are traveling more for work - with 1 in 3 extending work travel for personal time away, according to The Harris Poll's new "Travel and Hospitality Snapshot."
- 28% of Americans who travel for work say their company is ramping up travel.
- 51% say that it's likely that they will travel more for work this year compared to last year.
- 18% say they still travel for work less now than before the pandemic.
- Of those who travel for work, 24% travel at least once a week, 24% travel at least once a month, and 43% travel at least once every three months.
- 56% of work trips remain within the same state where the employee works.
- 24% of work travel is international.
- 31% of those who travel for work try to extend the length of their work trips into personal vacations - creating the "bleisure travel" trend.
- Even if they can't sneak in a few extra days, 58% of business travelers say they try to explore as much of the destination as time allows when traveling for work.
- 59% who travel for work say that they usually book with the same brands for personal and business travel accommodations.
- 49% of business travelers book their own work travel plans and accommodations.
- Delta Air Lines ranks No. 1 among the top U.S. airlines on customer satisfaction and is viewed as more "premium" and "fun" than American Airlines and United.
- Other brands that overindex among business travelers: Vineyard Vines, Qdoba, Hermes, Canada Goose and Omega.
AI IS THE NEW TRAVEL AGENT
Can AI create a dream vacation that includes culture, nature, hotels and transportation? Our Harris Poll study with MoneyLion shows it's possible.
- 70% of Americans are either using or planning to use AI for travel planning.
- 20% of 18- to 34-year-olds already integrate AI into travel plans.
- 56% are likely to use AI to help find restaurants, 53% to find hotel destinations, 51% for local transportation and 50% for flight recommendations.
- 50% also will use AI to help with travel budgeting.
CALLING ALL COMMS AND PR LEADERS
If you are a communications or PR leader - or a CEO with views on comms - please take our annual survey about perceptions of the industry. The research examines the state of communications in the workplace, evolving attitudes about AI, how strategies are shifting around DE&I, ESG and brand safety.
ICYMI
In case you missed it, check out some of the thought-leadership and happenings around Stagwell making news:
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stagwell Inc. published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 18:04:06 UTC.