DYNAMIC PRICING FRUSTRATING CONSUMERS

Dynamic pricing - popularized by ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft - is causing increasing consumer frustration, based on our Harris Poll survey with NerdWallet.

Consumers are concerned about dynamic pricing transparency and fear of missing out on lower prices.

22% of Americans say they would not spend money at a business that uses dynamic pricing, especially older consumers (29% for Gen X, 26% for Boomers, 17% for Millennials and 15% for Gen Z).

25% say they would spend money with a business that uses dynamic pricing "only when prices are down" (39% for Gen Z, 28% for Millennials, 21% for Gen X and 20% for Boomers).

RECHARGING EV ADOPTION

With electric vehicle growth slowing, the Harris Poll joined with Urban Science to determine what it will take to recharge the market going forward.

68% of auto buyers indicate they will be ready for an EV by 2035 and 48% by 2030. ("Ready by 2030" is 56% among Gen Z, 45% for Millennials, 36% for Gen X and 28% for Boomers).

Consumers want answers to the concerns holding them back from embracing EVs: distance on a single charge (38%), initial cost (30%), recharging time (28%) and home charging installation/cost (25%).

CRAFT BEER COOLS OFF

Gone, it appears, are the labels of "beer drinkers," "wine drinkers" and "spirits drinkers." Younger drinkers, in particular, are drinking a bit of everything - except craft beers, according to our Harris Poll survey with the Brewers Association.

During the past five years, weekly consumption has increased for all beverage alcohol types, except craft beer.

Among those who drink craft beer, they are now more likely to drink spirits on a weekly basis: In 2015, 81% consumed craft beer several times a month or more often. Today, it's 62%.

92% list flavor as the primary driver in making drinking decisions (94% for Boomers).

Alcohol content (84% for those ages 45-54) and ingredients (83% for those 35-44) are the next most important factors, followed by packaging appearance (65% for those 21-34) and being locally made (61% for those 35-44).

ICYMI

In case you missed it, check out some of the thought-leadership and happenings around Stagwell making news: