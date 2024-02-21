Stainless Tankers ASA is a Norway-based shipping company specialized in providing seaborne transportation of chemical cargoes worldwide. The Company provides investors with pure-play stainless steel chemical tanker exposure in an investor friendly structure through its fleet of seven stainless steel vessels, each with an approximate total carrying capacity of 20,000dwt. The fleet is managed by Tufton, which is investment manager focused on the shipping industry, with a primary focus on maximizing earnings and distributing excess operating cashflows to shareholders. The Company was established in 2022 and is the parent company of a newly established corporate group.