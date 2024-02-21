Stainless Tankers ASA announced at the EGM held on February 21, 2024, approved the distribution of a cash dividend of USD 0.225 per share in total USD 3,037,500 in accordance with section 8-2 a of the Norwegian public limited liability companies ACT. The dividend distribution will be made of NOK. The dividend will be paid to the company's shareholders as of February 21, 2024 (as recorded in Euronext Securities Oslo (ES-OSL)/the VPS on 23 February 2024).