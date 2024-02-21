Stainless Tankers ASA announced at the EGM held on February 21, 2024, approved the distribution of a cash dividend of USD 0.225 per share in total USD 3,037,500 in accordance with section 8-2 a of the Norwegian public limited liability companies ACT. The dividend distribution will be made of NOK. The dividend will be paid to the company's shareholders as of February 21, 2024 (as recorded in Euronext Securities Oslo (ES-OSL)/the VPS on 23 February 2024).
Stainless Tankers ASA
Equities
STST
NO0012780958
Marine Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|57.51 NOK
|-1.93%
|-2.03%
|+11.67%
|09:19pm
|Stainless Tankers Asa Appoints Nicoletta Panayiotopoulos as Board Member
|CI
|09:19pm
|Stainless Tankers ASA Approves Cash Dividend
|CI
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+11.67%
|76 M $
|+8.01%
|10 323 M $
|+19.33%
|4 102 M $
|+16.64%
|3 366 M $
|+20.65%
|2 303 M $
|+6.07%
|1 837 M $
|-18.57%
|1 812 M $
|+0.37%
|1 582 M $
|+26.24%
|1 524 M $
|-2.68%
|1 453 M $
