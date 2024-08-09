09 Aug 2024 07:01 CEST
Stainless Tankers ASA
Stainless Tankers - Updated key information relating to cash dividend
9 August 2024
This notice updates the key information relating to the payment of a cash
dividend announced by Stainless Tankers ASA (the "Company") on 7 August 2024.
Dividend amount: USD 0.275 per share
Dividend distribution: in NOK at 2.96381 per share
Last day including right: 8 August 2024
Ex-date: 9 August 2024
Record date: 12 August 2024
Payment date: on or about 15 August 2024
Date of approval: 6 August 2024
Other information: The distribution will constitute a repayment of the Company's
paid-in capital.
For more information, please contact:
Andrew Hampson, CEO
E-mail: andrew.hampson@tufton.com
Irene Michael, CFO
E-mail: irene.michael@tufton.com
About Stainless Tankers ASA | www.stainlesstankers.com
Stainless Tankers ASA is a shipping company specialized in providing seaborne
transportation of chemical cargoes worldwide. The Company provides investors
with pure-play stainless steel chemical tanker exposure in an investor friendly
structure through its fleet of nine stainless steel vessels, each with an
approximate total carrying capacity of 20,000dwt. The fleet is managed by Tufton
Management Limited, with a primary focus on maximizing earnings and distributing
excess operating cashflow to shareholders.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
