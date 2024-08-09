Stainless Tankers - Updated key information relating to cash dividend

09 Aug 2024

Stainless Tankers ASA

Stainless Tankers - Updated key information relating to cash dividend

9 August 2024

This notice updates the key information relating to the payment of a cash
dividend announced by Stainless Tankers ASA (the "Company") on 7 August 2024.

Dividend amount: USD 0.275 per share

Dividend distribution: in NOK at 2.96381 per share

Last day including right: 8 August 2024

Ex-date: 9 August 2024

Record date: 12 August 2024

Payment date: on or about 15 August 2024

Date of approval: 6 August 2024

Other information: The distribution will constitute a repayment of the Company's
paid-in capital.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Hampson, CEO
E-mail: andrew.hampson@tufton.com

Irene Michael, CFO
E-mail: irene.michael@tufton.com

About Stainless Tankers ASA | www.stainlesstankers.com

Stainless Tankers ASA is a shipping company specialized in providing seaborne
transportation of chemical cargoes worldwide. The Company provides investors
with pure-play stainless steel chemical tanker exposure in an investor friendly
structure through its fleet of nine stainless steel vessels, each with an
approximate total carrying capacity of 20,000dwt. The fleet is managed by Tufton
Management Limited, with a primary focus on maximizing earnings and distributing
excess operating cashflow to shareholders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Stainless Tankers ASA

Oslo Børs Newspoint

STAINLESS TANKERS ASA

NO0012780958

STST

Euronext Growth

