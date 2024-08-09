Stainless Tankers - Updated key information relating to cash dividend

9 August 2024



This notice updates the key information relating to the payment of a cash

dividend announced by Stainless Tankers ASA (the "Company") on 7 August 2024.



Dividend amount: USD 0.275 per share



Dividend distribution: in NOK at 2.96381 per share



Last day including right: 8 August 2024



Ex-date: 9 August 2024



Record date: 12 August 2024



Payment date: on or about 15 August 2024



Date of approval: 6 August 2024



Other information: The distribution will constitute a repayment of the Company's

paid-in capital.



For more information, please contact:



Andrew Hampson, CEO

E-mail: andrew.hampson@tufton.com



Irene Michael, CFO

E-mail: irene.michael@tufton.com



About Stainless Tankers ASA | www.stainlesstankers.com



Stainless Tankers ASA is a shipping company specialized in providing seaborne

transportation of chemical cargoes worldwide. The Company provides investors

with pure-play stainless steel chemical tanker exposure in an investor friendly

structure through its fleet of nine stainless steel vessels, each with an

approximate total carrying capacity of 20,000dwt. The fleet is managed by Tufton

Management Limited, with a primary focus on maximizing earnings and distributing

excess operating cashflow to shareholders.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





More information:

