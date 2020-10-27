Log in
STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP.

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP.

(SRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 10/27 12:58:22 pm
0.35 CAD   +25.00%
02:55pStakeholder Announces Final Approval for VMC Transaction
NE
10/20SRC Closes Private Placement
NE
09/25Stakeholder Provides VMC Submission Update
NE
Stakeholder Announces Final Approval for VMC Transaction

10/27/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - Stakeholder Gold Corporation (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the National Instrument 43-101 qualifying report (the "Report") submitted to the TSX-V (the "Exchange") in relation to the acquisition of Victoria Mining Corporation ("VMC") has been accepted by the Exchange. The Report, in its final format, has now been filed on SEDAR.

With acceptance of the Report, and final approval from the Exchange, VMC is now permitted to undertake exploration and development activities on its Dom Joaquim Project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The acquisition of VMC has been undertaken by the Company with the objective of generating sustainable revenue from the extraction and sale of exotic blue quartzites.

The Company will provide further information as progress permits.

Stakeholder Gold Corporation
Telephone: (416) 548 - 9749

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward- looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66953

© Newsfilecorp 2020

