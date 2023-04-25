Advanced search
Stakeholder Gold : Early Warning Report

04/25/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario - April 25, 2023, Christopher Berlet, of 410-65 Lillian Street, Toronto, Ontario M4S 0A1, announced that on April 14, 2023, he acquired 21,250 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Stakeholder Gold Corp. ("Company"), a company with its head office located at 607 - 130 Queens Quay East, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Y5.

Mr. Berlet is issuing this press release pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report.

The Shares were acquired through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price per share of Cdn$0.99 per Share for total gross consideration of Cdn$21,037.50. Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Berlet owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 2,195,000 Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, there has been an increase in the total number of Shares held or controlled by Mr. Berlet of 21,250 Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. Berlet's ownership percentage increased by 0.16%. Mr. Berlet now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 2,216,250 Shares, representing approximately 16.65% of the issued and outstanding Shares at the date hereof.

The Acquisition was made by Mr. Berlet for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Berlet may, from time to time, acquire additional shares or other securities ("Securities") of the Company and may dispose of Securities depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of early warning report dated April 25, 2023. A copy of the Early Warning Report is filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For more information, please contact:
Christopher Berlet
65 Lillian Street
Toronto, Ontario M4S 0A1
Telephone: 416.525.6869

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stakeholder Gold Corp. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 19:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
