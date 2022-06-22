Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Stakeholder Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SRC   CA85255R3018

STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP.

(SRC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:57 2022-06-15 am EDT
0.5900 CAD   +3.51%
10:35aSTAKEHOLDER GOLD : Notice of Meeting
PU
10:35aSTAKEHOLDER GOLD : Proxy Form
PU
06/01SRC Announces Carbon Emissions for Q1
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stakeholder Gold : Proxy Form

06/22/2022 | 10:35am EDT
Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on July 22, 2022

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.-------

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 5:00 pm, Eastern Time, on July 20, 2022.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

  • Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management Nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Stakeholder Gold Corp. (the

OR

Print the name of the person you are

"Corporation") hereby appoint: Christopher J. Berlet, or failing this person,

appointing if this person is someone

Artie Hao Li (the "Management Nominees")

other than the Management

Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation to be held at Sparks Board room (9th Floor) 130 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario, on July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., and Virtually at 646-663-6070 PIN: 02371302 and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

1. Election of Directors

Withhold

Withhold

Withhold

For

For

For

01.

Christopher J. Berlet

02.

Mark Michael Berry

03. Anita Rovazzi

-------

04.

Marcus Chase

05.

Ben Davies

Fold

Withhold

For

2. Appointment of Auditors

To appoint MNP LLP as the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

3. Stock Option Plan

To approve the Corporation's rolling stock option plan.

For Against

4. Name Change of Corporation to Sustainable Resource Corporation

To authorize the Corporation's Board of Directors to effect the change in the name of the Corporation to Sustainable Resource Corporation.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder

Signature(s)

Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would NOT like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Information Circular - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Information Circular by mail for the next securityholders' meeting.

If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

S K A Q

3 4 3 3 0 2

A R 2

Disclaimer

Stakeholder Gold Corp. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 14:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP.
10:35aSTAKEHOLDER GOLD : Notice of Meeting
10:35aSTAKEHOLDER GOLD : Proxy Form
06/01SRC Announces Carbon Emissions for Q1
AQ
05/31STAKEHOLDER GOLD : Announces Carbon Emissions for Q1
PU
05/30Stakeholder Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/04STAKEHOLDER GOLD : Announces Gross Profit for 2021
PU
05/03Stakeholder Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
05/03Stakeholder Gold Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021STAKEHOLDER GOLD : SRC – Brookville Capital Intelligence Report on Stakeholder Gold ..
PU
2021STAKEHOLDER GOLD : Announces Q3 Earnings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,08  2,38  2,38 
Net income 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net cash 2021 0,37 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,59 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 920 403x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Stakeholder Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Berlet President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artie Hao Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marcus Chase Independent Director
Sean Joseph Foley Samson Independent Director
Ben P. Davies Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP.0.00%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.08%51 933
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION6.49%34 832
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-25.22%24 524
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-4.52%23 403
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.80%17 672