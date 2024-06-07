The Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A with its registered office in Mysłowice (hereinafter "the Company") in accordance with §5 (4) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-Member State, hereby informs that on June 7, 2024 Mr. Stefano Bonomolo resigned, with effect from June 10, 2024, from the position of a member of the Company's Supervisory Board in connection with the intention of assuming new functions in Stalexport Autostrady S.A. Group.

Legal basis:

Art. 56 (1)(2) of the Act on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005.