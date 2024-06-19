The Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the Company or the Issuer) hereby informs that the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on 19 June 2024 in Katowice.

The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting adopted - without demur - the following resolutions:

Resolution No. 1

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice

of 19 June 2024

on election of the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting

§1

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice elects Mr. Rafał Sasiak as Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

§2

The resolution enters into force on the date of its adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 164,173,549 shares, what constitutes 66.40 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 164,173,549, including: votes "voting for" 164,173,549, votes "against" 0, votes "abstained" 0.

Resolution No. 2

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice

of 19 June 2024

on the approval of the agenda

§1

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice hereby approves the agenda as specified in the notice convening the Meeting.

§2

The resolution enters into force on the date of its adoption.

The resolution was passed in an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 164,173,549 shares, what constitutes 66.40 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 164,173,549, including: votes "voting for" 164,173,549, votes "against" 0, votes "abstained" 0.

Resolution No. 3

of the Extraordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

dated 19 June 2024

on amendment of the Remuneration policy of members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A.

§1

Acting on the basis of Article 90d (1) and 90e (4) of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offer and the conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading system and public companies (i.e. Journal of Laws of 2019, item 623, as amended), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice resolves to amend the current Remuneration policy for Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Stalexport Autostrady S.A. ("Remuneration Policy") by adoption of the consolidated text of the Remuneration Policy in the wording contained in the annex No. 1 to this Resolution.

§2

The resolution comes into force on the moment of its adoption.

The resolution was passed in an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 164,173,549 shares, what constitutes 66.40 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 164,173,549, including: votes "voting for" 152,539,101, votes "against" 11,634,448, votes "abstained" 0.

Resolution No. 4

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice

of 19 June 2024

on changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A.

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code and to § 14 (4) and § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice appoints Mr. Massimo Di Casola as a member of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A.

§2

The resolution enters into force on the date of its adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 164,173,549 shares, what constitutes 66.40 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 164,173,549, including: votes "voting for" 152,525,463, votes "against" 5,498,061, votes "abstained" 6,150,025.

Legal basis:

§19 (1)(6) and §19 (2) of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information transmitted by issuers of securities and on the conditions of considering as equivalent the information required under provisions of the law of a state other than a Member State.