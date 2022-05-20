Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 29/2022

With reference to current reports No. 27/2022 of 11 May 2022 and No. 28/2022 of 17 May 2022 the Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter: "the Issuer") informs that on 20 May 2022 the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrada Małopolska S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice, (a subsidiary to the Issuer) adopted a resolution on apportionment of net profit for the turnover year 2021as follows:

Resolution No. 11

of the Ordinary General Meeting of

STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADA MAŁOPOLSKA S.A

with its registered seat in Mysłowice

dated 20 May 2021

on apportionment of net profit for the turnover year 2021

Acting pursuant to Art. 348 and Art. 395 § 2 point 2 of Commercial Companies Code, the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company herewith decides to:

1) distribute net profit for the financial year 2021 in amount of PLN 88,963,420.43 (say: eighty eight million nine hundred sixty three thousand four hundred twenty zlotys and forty three groszy) as follows:

a) amount of PLN 42,305,036.80 (say: forty two million three hundred five thousand thirty six zlotys and eighty groszy) to allocate for payment of dividend to the shareholders of the Company,

b) amount of PLN 46,658,383.63 (say: forty six million six hundred fifty eight thousand three hundred eighty three zlotys and sixty three groszy) to allocate to the reserve capital for payment to the shareholders, in particular for payment of dividend or payment of interim dividend in the future;

2) pay a dividend to the shareholder of the Company in the total amount of PLN 99,367,687.17 (say: ninety nine million three hundred sixty seven thousand six hundred eighty seven zlotys and seventeen groszy), less the interim dividend for 2021 in the amount of PLN 57,062,650.37 (say: fifty seven million sixty two thousand six hundred fifty zlotys and thirty seven groszy), which the Company paid out to shareholders from the funds allocated on the reserve capital pursuant to the Resolution of the Management Board No. 07/11/2021 of 24 November 2021 and the Resolution of the Supervisory Board No. 02/11/2021 of 24 November 2021. Payment of the remaining dividend in the amount of PLN 42,305,036.80 (say: forty two million three hundred five thousand thirty six zlotys and eighty groszy) will be made by 31 May 2022."

